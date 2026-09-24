/Who Is Billy Root? Joe Root’s brother retires after 14 years in Cricket says, 'Incredibly lucky...'

Billy Root has decided to bring his 14 year professional cricket journey to a close, ending a career that saw him represent both Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan in English county cricket.
The younger brother of England's reinstated Test captain Joe Root, Billy made the announcement on social media. He is 34 and will formally finish his professional playing career at the end of the 2026 season. His final campaign has been limited, with only two County Championship Division One appearances for Glamorgan. He scored 11 in each innings during his final professional appearance earlier this month.
A Career Across Two Counties
Root began his first class career in 2015 and added List A and T20 cricket to his résumé two years later. Nottinghamshire was where his professional journey began before he moved to Glamorgan in 2019. His career included four trophy wins across the two clubs. At Glamorgan, he became an important part of the side's white ball success, including the club's 2024 One Day Cup triumph. He also played a role in Glamorgan's promotion to County Championship Division One last summer.
Reflecting on the journey, Root said, 'It has been an absolute privilege to represent two great clubs and to share in the success of four trophy wins,' before adding, 'I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to make a career out of something I have loved since I was a kid.'
He also looked back at the difficult moments that came with his long career.
'There have been plenty of ups and downs over the last 14 years, but I wouldn't change a thing. I'll always be incredibly grateful for the journey, the people l've shared it with and the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. Thank you to everyone who has played a part.'
Numbers Behind Billy Root's Career
Root finished with 83 first class appearances, accumulating 4,107 runs at an average of 32.08. His red ball record includes seven centuries and 17 fifties, while his highest score was 229. In List A cricket, he featured in 60 matches and made 1,665 runs from 51 innings at an average of 40.60, striking at close to 90. His record in the format includes three centuries and nine fifties.
The shorter format proved more challenging. Root featured across seven T20 Blast seasons, two with Nottinghamshire and five with Glamorgan. Across 39 innings, he scored 634 runs at 21.13, with a strike rate of 111.81, and did not register a fifty.
He also contributed with the ball as a part time off spinner, taking eight first class wickets and six in List A cricket.
The Root Brothers Shared A Test Stage
Billy never played for England, but he did briefly share the field with Joe at Lord's in 2013. He was then part of the MCC Young Cricketers and served as England's 12th man during the Test. At Glamorgan, Billy joins Chris Cooke and former South Africa batter Collin Ingram among the players announcing their retirements this year. Glamorgan are currently sixth in the table with four wins from 13 games and 146 points.
Elsewhere in the county circuit, Durham's Scott Borthwick, Gloucestershire's Luke Charlesworth, Derbyshire's Anuj Dal and Northamptonshire's Rob Keogh have also announced their retirements.
Billy Root leaves professional cricket with a career built away from the international spotlight, but with four trophy wins, more than 4,000 first class runs and nearly 5,000 Glamorgan runs across seven seasons.
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