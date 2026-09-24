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Who Is Billy Root? Joe Root’s brother retires after 14 years in Cricket says, 'Incredibly lucky...'

Billy Root has decided to bring his 14 year professional cricket journey to a close, ending a career that saw him represent both Nottinghamshire and Glamorgan in English county cricket.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
Who Is Billy Root? Joe Root’s brother retires after 14 years in Cricket says, 'Incredibly lucky...'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Who Is Billy Root? Joe Root’s brother retires after 14 years in Cricket says, 'Incredibly lucky...'
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