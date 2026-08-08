/Who is Charlie Chauhan? 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' fame marries KKR cricketer in an intimate ceremony

Television actor Charlie Chauhan, widely recognized for her memorable performance in the youth drama series Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, has officially tied the knot with Kolkata Knight Riders all rounder Ramandeep Singh. The couple celebrated their union through a traditional Punjabi Anand Karaj ceremony, choosing an intimate gathering surrounded by close family members, immediate relatives, and personal friends. Photographs and short video clips from the private celebration rapidly spread across digital platforms, captivating fans across both the entertainment industry and the sporting community.
Moving away from the opulent and grand scale celebrations that frequently characterize high profile celebrity weddings, Chauhan and Singh opted for a modest and meaningful event focused on deep personal connections. Images circulated online showed the smiling newlyweds posing for romantic portraits, participating in customary Punjabi wedding rituals, and enjoying heartfelt moments with their guests. Onlookers and social media users widely lauded the understated elegance and genuine affection defining the ceremony.
High Profile Guests from Sports and Media Attend
The wedding brought together an impressive mix of personalities from Indian cricket and television. Among those present to celebrate the couple were several of Singh's close friends and domestic teammates, including Indian national team fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, Mumbai Indians batter Naman Dhir, pace bowler Ashwini Kumar, and Punjab domestic cricketer Jassinder Singh. Popular television host Jay Bhanushali was also among the media figures in attendance, later sharing congratulatory photos from the festivities on social media.
For her wedding attire, Chauhan wore a traditional maroon bridal lehenga intricately decorated with classic embroidery, complemented by heavy ceremonial jewelry. Singh matched the traditional aesthetic in an embroidered cream colored sherwani paired with a coordinating turban. The release of their official wedding pictures sparked a wave of enthusiastic messages, with admirers declaring the pair as one of the most charming new power couples bridging Indian cricket and showbiz.
Arshdeep Singh, Naman Dhir, Ashwini Kumar, Jassinder Singh and friends at Ramandeep Singh's Wedding https://t.co/scGGtXDuPQ pic.twitter.com/vzA7EyIW0G— Sawai96 (@Aspirant_9457) August 7, 2026
Background and Achievements of the Newlyweds
Charlie Chauhan has established a strong reputation in the television industry over more than a decade of active work. After making her initial television appearance on MTV Roadies 7 in 2009, she achieved widespread popularity playing Ela in Best Friends Forever and Mukti Vardhan in the hit series Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Over the course of her career, she has also showcased her versatility by participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye alongside Kuwar Amar, acting in episodic drama series like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and working as a creative songwriter and lyricist. Born in Shimla, the 36 year old actress has cultivated a loyal and dedicated fanbase across India.
Ramandeep Singh, aged 29, represents Punjab in domestic competitions and plays as a seam bowling all rounder for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Known for his explosive lower order batting, sharp athletic fielding, and reliable medium pace bowling, Singh gained national recognition during Kolkata Knight Riders' championship winning campaign in the 2024 IPL season. His consistent performances at the domestic level earned him a senior international debut for India during a T20 international series against South Africa, where he famously struck a six off his very first ball in international cricket.
As Chauhan and Singh begin their new journey together, well wishers and supporters from around the world continue to pour in blessings for a long, prosperous, and joyful married life
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