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Who is Charlie Chauhan? 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' fame marries KKR cricketer in an intimate ceremony

Moving away from the opulent and grand scale celebrations that frequently characterize high profile celebrity weddings, Chauhan and Singh opted for a modest and meaningful event focused on deep personal connections.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
Who is Charlie Chauhan? 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan' fame marries KKR cricketer in an intimate ceremony
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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