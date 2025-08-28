Who is Danish Malewar? 21-Year-Old Star Scripts History On His Duleep Trophy Debut After Ranji Trophy Final Heroics

Continuing his excellent form in first-class cricket, Vidarbha batter Danish Malewar scripted history after smashing a fine century on his Duleep Trophy debut at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 'B' Ground in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 28.

While playing for Central Zone in their Duleep Trophy 2025 clash against North East Zone, the 21-year-old Malewar scored unbeaten 198 on Day 1. During his impressive knock, Malewar scripted history as he became the first Vidarbha batter to score a century on debut in the Duleep Trophy. This is his third first-class century and a career-best score.

Earlier this year, Malewar had smashed a match-defining 153 and 73 in the Ranji Trophy final, which helped Vidarbha win the championship at their home turf in Nagpur.

Danish Malewar, Rajat Patidar Put Central Zone In Driver's Seat

Pushed into batting first by North East Zone, Central Zone suffered an early blow when Ayush Pandey was dismissed for just three by Akash Kumar. With Malewar coming in, Aryan Juyal stabilised Central Zone’s innings by making 60 off 100 balls, including hitting eight boundaries before retiring hurt.

Thereafter, Patidar arrived at the crease and brought his half-century in just 42 balls. He continued his explosive batting to reach his century off just 80 balls, before eventually being dismissed for 125 by Jotin Pheiroijam.

Meanwhile, Malewar began to accelerate and he found the boundary with regularity, scoring his third first-class century in 144 balls. Malewar got past 150 in 185 balls and remained unbeaten on 198 at stumps, with his fellow Vidarbha teammate Yash Rathod not out on 32 off 37 balls.

The young Vidarbha batter Malewar has now scored two centuries and three scores above 70 in his last four first-class appearances.



Danish Malewar's Record In First-Class Cricket

Danish Malewar, a right-handed batter plays for Vidarbha in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut against Andhra at Nagpur on October 11, 2024.

Malewar has a notable record in first-class cricket, having scored 783 runs in 9 matches at an average of 52 in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, which included two centuries and six half-centuries. He was Vidarbha's third-highest run-scorer in that tournament.