A twenty-two year old uncapped opening batter representing the New Delhi Tigers in the Delhi Premier League, Dev Chaudhary, has landed at the epicenter of a massive online uproar and accusations regarding squad selection integrity. Social media users and cricket supporters have voiced intense skepticism across digital platforms regarding his playing background. Observers pointed to his highly unconventional batting stance and grip, which drew comparisons to Steve Smith, though critics contend that his technical mechanics lack the soundness required to handle quality bowling attacks. Furthermore, his sluggish strike rate, highlighted by blocking five consecutive dot balls inside a powerplay over, triggered widespread backlash. Online inquiries also questioned his domestic credentials since tournament guidelines normally necessitate verified local or regional tournament exposure, prompting speculation that recommendation networks or external influence facilitated his entry.
Investigation Into Delhi Premier League Policy
Scrutiny has fallen upon the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association, which intends to evaluate a contentious local tournament guideline following the inclusion of batter Dev Chaudhary within the New Delhi Tigers roster. The player's presence in the franchise lineup generated allegations concerning corruption and damage to the reputation of the governing sporting body. Operating in the eight team league, the New Delhi Tigers sit at the bottom of the standings with just one victory from 10 matches. Streaming platform FanCode provides live broadcasts for all 57 fixtures of the tournament.
The regulatory framework of the Delhi Premier League permitted all eight participating franchises to secure three players outside the standard auction format, provided candidates completed a minimum of five appearances within the local association league. During his time on the field, Dev opened the batting across two matches, managing 0 runs from 2 balls against the South Delhi Superstarz followed by 16 runs from 24 balls against the West Delhi Lions. Observers and officials raised major concerns over his display during the second fixture due to his unusual stance and an inability to hit aggressive strokes.
Apex Council Dissent And Allegations
Internal opposition preceded the adoption of the guideline, as four decision making council members registered formal protests over fears that the policy would invite corruption and unqualified participants. Noted lawyer and council representative Shyam Sharma, alongside colleagues Manjeet Singh, Harish Singla, and Shikha Kumar, expressed strong reservations.
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sharma shared his perspective on the fallout. 'It has been an absolute shame. I was the first one who had raised my voice about this rule. They made a criteria that five DDCA League games would be enough to qualify for a place in DPL without auction. Now I had asked on the forum, what if that guy hasn't performed and picked. Dev Chaudhary has been exposed but there are many players like this who have come into the teams on recommendations.'
Sharma also noted that he petitioned the leadership committee to reexamine the regulation and implement necessary corrections. Meanwhile, association secretary Ashok Sharma stated that the policy will undergo evaluation after the conclusion of the competition.
Background And Questions Surrounding Selection
Beyond a previous appearance among hundreds of hopefuls at association under 19 trials, Dev possessed little documented experience. His qualification matches took place while representing Sporting Club, an organization previously linked to professional bowler Prince Yadav. Amit Vashistha manages the club, though he remained unavailable for inquiries, while an internal club representative provided further details regarding the batter's tenure.
According to the insider, after observing two league fixtures, a senior administrative official contacted the young cricketer's father. 'He was recommended by former India U19 and Delhi pacer Pradeep Sangwan. He played two games and after that one of our senior club official called his father and told him: "Please don't send your son as he isn't good enough".' The father accepted the advice without pushback, leaving club administrators astonished when Dev subsequently surfaced in the professional state T20 tournament.
The New Delhi Tigers are guided by head coach and Dronacharya Award recipient Rajkumar Sharma, who previously mentored Virat Kohli, alongside assistant coach Bantoo Singh. Requests for comment sent via WhatsApp messages and direct phone calls to Rajkumar Sharma and franchise owner Ajay Kumar yielded no responses, leaving the selection process under intense public examination.
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