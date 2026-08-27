Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sharma shared his perspective on the fallout. 'It has been an absolute shame. I was the first one who had raised my voice about this rule. They made a criteria that five DDCA League games would be enough to qualify for a place in DPL without auction. Now I had asked on the forum, what if that guy hasn't performed and picked. Dev Chaudhary has been exposed but there are many players like this who have come into the teams on recommendations.'