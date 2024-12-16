Who Is G Kamalini? 16-Year-Old Who Went To Mumbai Indians For Rs 1.6 Crore At WPL 2025 Auction

G Kamalini, 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter from Tamil Nadu, was signed by Mumbai Indians for a staggering Rs. 1.60 crore in Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Starting at a base price of Rs. 10 lakh, Kamalini saw her price tag rise courtesy of a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. It was Mumbai Indians' who finally won the battle and head coach Charlotte Edwards and team mentor Jhulan Goswami were seen exchanging smiles after acquiring the talented teenager.

Notably, Kamalini became one of the most sought after players in the WPL 2025 auction after her superb performance in the domestic tournaments. Apart from her batting and wicket-keeping, Kamalini can also contribute with her part-time spin.

Kamalini's Performance In Different Tournaments

The 16-year-old Kamalini played a key role in Tamil Nadu's U19 Women’s T20 Trophy win in October. She was the second-top scorer in the tournament with 311 runs in eight matches. She also smashed 10 sixes during the tournament.

She scored an impressive knock of 79 runs in the U-19 tri-series final against South Africa for India ‘B’, which earned her a well-deserved spot in India’s squad for the inaugural U19 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

On December 15, Sunday, Kamalini first won the Player-of-the-Match award for her unbeaten 44 off 29 balls for India against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

Kamalini's Chennai Super Kings Connection

Kamalini took up the game when she was 11. She was initially enrolled in a local academy in Madurai but after watching the improvement in her game and natural talent, Kamalini's parents took her to Chennai, where she joined the Chennai Super Kings Academy in 2022.

She now practices at the Chennai Super Kings Academy under Sriram Krishnamurthy and Louis Mariano. She is also mentored by Aarti Sankaran, former Tamil Nadu cricketer.