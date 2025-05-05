Who is Harsh Dubey? Ranji Trophy Star Replacing Smaran Ravichandran At Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2025

Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran, who had replaced Adam Zampa in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an injury.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for injured Smaran for the rest of IPL 2025. The 22-year-old Smaran had joined SRH for Rs 30 lakh and Dubey has been procured by the franchise for the same price.

Notably, Smaran had come into the limelight after hitting a century for Karnataka against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final earlier this year.

SRH are currently at the ninth position in the points table with six points from 10 matches. SRH's next game is against Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on Monday evening and a loss in that match will confirm their elimination from the tournament.

Who Is Harsh Dubey?

The 22-year-old Harsh Dubey is a left-arm spin-bowling all rounder who plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit. He broke the record for the most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season ever when he picked up 69 wickets, with seven five-wicket hauls, in Vidarbha's run to the 2024-25 title. Harsh broke Ashutosh Aman's record of 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season for the huge milestone.

Though Harsh had a record-breaking season in Ranji Trophy, he has had moderate returns in the white-ball formats - 21 wickets from 20 innings at an average of 34.66 in List A cricket and nine wickets from 16 bowling innings with an economy rate of 6.78 in T20s.

His last T20 game came in December 2024, where Harsh batted at No.8 and picked the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during the Vidarbha v Mumbai match.