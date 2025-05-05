Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2896107https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/who-is-harsh-dubey-ranji-trophy-star-replacing-smaran-ravichandran-at-sunrisers-hyderabad-for-ipl-2025-2896107.html
NewsCricket
HARSH DUBEY

Who is Harsh Dubey? Ranji Trophy Star Replacing Smaran Ravichandran At Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for injured Smaran for the rest of IPL 2025. The 22-year-old Smaran had joined SRH for Rs 30 lakh and Dubey has been procured by the franchise for the same price.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 05, 2025, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who is Harsh Dubey? Ranji Trophy Star Replacing Smaran Ravichandran At Sunrisers Hyderabad For IPL 2025

Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran, who had replaced Adam Zampa in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an injury. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed Harsh Dubey as an injury replacement for injured Smaran for the rest of IPL 2025. The 22-year-old Smaran had joined SRH for Rs 30 lakh and Dubey has been procured by the franchise for the same price.

Notably, Smaran had come into the limelight after hitting a century for Karnataka against Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final earlier this year. 

SRH are currently at the ninth position in the points table with six points from 10 matches. SRH's next game is against Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on Monday evening and a loss in that match will confirm their elimination from the tournament. 

Who Is Harsh Dubey?

The 22-year-old Harsh Dubey is a left-arm spin-bowling all rounder who plays for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit. He broke the record for the most wickets in a Ranji Trophy season ever when he picked up 69 wickets, with seven five-wicket hauls, in Vidarbha's run to the 2024-25 title. Harsh broke Ashutosh Aman's record of 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season for the huge milestone. 

Though Harsh had a record-breaking season in Ranji Trophy, he has had moderate returns in the white-ball formats - 21 wickets from 20 innings at an average of 34.66 in List A cricket and nine wickets from 16 bowling innings with an economy rate of 6.78 in T20s. 

His last T20 game came in December 2024, where Harsh batted at No.8 and picked the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav during the Vidarbha v Mumbai match.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK