Riding on opener Hasan Nawaz's record-breaking maiden century, Pakistan registered a 9-wicket victory in the third game against New Zealand on Friday to stay alive in the ongoing five-match T20I series.





After scoring a duck in each of the two opening games of the series, Nawaz made a stunning comeback with a brilliant 105 not out in Auckland as the tourists raced to 207-1 in just 16 overs in response to New Zealand's 204.Nawaz scored his century off 44 balls, which is the fastest by any Pakistan player in a T20 international. The 23-year-old broke Babar Azam’s record of the fastest T20I century by a Pakistani batter. Former Pakistan skipper Babar scored a 49-ball hundred against South Africa in 2021.The young attacking batter smashed 10 fours and seven sixes during his century knock. On the other hand, fellow opener Mohammad Haris scored 41 off 20 while captain Salman Agha was unbeaten on 51 off 31.New Zealand, who won the first two games comfortably in Christchurch and Dunedin, lead the five-match T20I series 2-1.Hasan Nawaz, known for his hard-hitting ability, has been regarded as the next big thing in Pakistan.Nawaz, who was born in Layyah district in Southern Punjab in 2002, took on the likes of Mir Hamza, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Amir and Zaman Khan in the Kashmir Premier League in 2022 and showed his talent.He ended the 2022 season of the Kashmir Premier League as the second-highest scorer. Playing for Mirpur Royals, which won the league eventually, Nawaz scored 241 in six innings averaging over 40.Hasan played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 before Quetta Gladiators picked him for PSL 10. Overall, he has played 24 T20s and scored 597 runs with an average of 25.95 and strike rate of 140.47.Pakistan batter Hasan Nawaz opened up on his record-breaking century against New Zealand. The young opener said he was 'disheartened' after falling for consecutive ducks in his first two innings but skipper Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan supported him."The way I got out in first two matches, I was very disheartened, but captain and Shadab supported me, told me I am a match-winning player and that helped me," Nawaz said in the post-match presentation ceremony."I just had in my mind that I need to score a single first in international cricket and then after that I felt relaxed and the pressure was released. I had so much backing and I am so grateful to my captain," he added.