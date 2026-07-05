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Who is Hasan Raza? Pakistan's 14-year-old prodigy whose record Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to break

Sooryavanshi failed to claim the absolute world record for the youngest male debutant in international cricket history. That unique and highly debated crown still belongs to former Pakistan international Hasan Raza.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
Who is Hasan Raza? Pakistan's 14-year-old prodigy whose record Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to break
Image Credit: Credits - X (Basit Subhani) (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - instagram)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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