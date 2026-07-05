The Rise and Immediate Controversy of Hasan Raza

Hasan Raza made his grand arrival in international cricket in October 1996 during a Test match against Zimbabwe in Faisalabad. Known initially as an exceptionally gifted timer of the cricket ball, the young batsman walked out to the crease at the number five position before even celebrating his 15th birthday. In that lone first innings opportunity, he displayed immense composure, compiling a steady 27 runs off 48 deliveries. Within a week, he also made his ODI debut against the exact same opponents in Quetta at the age of 14 years and 233 days.