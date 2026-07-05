When India’s rising batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stepped onto the field at Old Trafford for the second T20I against England, he created a massive wave across the cricketing landscape. By receiving his international debut cap from vice captain Tilak Varma, the brilliant left handed opening batsman from Samastipur, Bihar officially became the youngest cricketer to ever represent India. At just 15 years and 99 days old, Sooryavanshi successfully shattered a 37 year old national record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
However, despite eclipsing Tendulkar and becoming the youngest T20I debutant among all Test playing nations, Sooryavanshi failed to claim the absolute world record for the youngest male debutant in international cricket history. That unique and highly debated crown still belongs to former Pakistan international Hasan Raza, who burst onto the global stage decades ago at a claimed age of just 14 years and 227 days.
The Rise and Immediate Controversy of Hasan Raza
Hasan Raza made his grand arrival in international cricket in October 1996 during a Test match against Zimbabwe in Faisalabad. Known initially as an exceptionally gifted timer of the cricket ball, the young batsman walked out to the crease at the number five position before even celebrating his 15th birthday. In that lone first innings opportunity, he displayed immense composure, compiling a steady 27 runs off 48 deliveries. Within a week, he also made his ODI debut against the exact same opponents in Quetta at the age of 14 years and 233 days.
However, the fairy tale quickly turned into a bureaucratic nightmare. Serious doubts and intense skepticism emerged from various corners regarding his actual age. Following thorough medical examinations that questioned his documented birth date, the Pakistan Cricket Board ultimately chose to officially withdraw the claim that Raza was the youngest debutant in the history of men's Test cricket.
A Sporadic International Career Despite Early Promise
Whether Raza was truly a 14 year old prodigy or closer to 15 as critics argued, his international career never quite mirrored the initial hype. He showed flashes of genuine grit on the big stage but lacked the definitive run scoring output to sustain his spot. He featured in just one subsequent Test match before the turn of the century and was promptly dropped from the squad.
A temporary national recall in 2002 to play against Australia in Sharjah produced his only two half centuries in Test cricket, where he anchored the innings with slow knocks of 54 not out and 68. In total, his international appearances remained highly limited, stopping at 7 Tests and 16 ODIs between 1996 and 2005.
Hasan Raza International Career Summary
In Test cricket, he played seven matches, batting in 10 innings and scoring 235 runs at an average of 26.11, with a highest score of 68 and two half-centuries. In One-Day Internationals, he featured in 16 matches, making 242 runs from 13 innings at an average of 18.62. His highest ODI score was 77, and he registered one half-century, without scoring an international hundred in either format.
Domestic Giant Whose Numbers Never Earned a Lasting Recall
In sharp contrast to his frustrating international stint, Raza was an undisputed titan of Pakistan's domestic circuit. He commanded respect in first class cricket, amassing a colossal 13,949 runs across a prolific 20 year career at a brilliant batting average of 44.70, celebrating 36 centuries. Deeply frustrated by the consistent lack of national opportunities despite these numbers, Raza joined the unsanctioned Indian Cricket League in 2007, a polarizing move that permanently shut the door on any potential future selection for Pakistan.
Controversies After Retirement
Raza's post playing career has been heavily impacted by public controversy. In 2018, he was featured in an undercover investigative documentary by Al Jazeera regarding spot fixing and pitch doctoring allegations. Raza vehemently denied any illegal actions, asserting that he only attended the meeting to talk about potential player recruitment for an upcoming T20 tournament. The ICC eventually cleared the individuals due to insufficient evidence.
More recently, Raza drew widespread criticism for making unverified, highly controversial claims on news channels, alleging that the ICC and BCCI were actively manipulating the cricket balls given to the Indian team during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Today, he channels his cricketing knowledge into mentorship, serving as Head Coach at AKW Sports in the UAE.
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