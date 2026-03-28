Who Is Jacob Duffy? RCB's latest bowling sensation rattles SRH top order on IPL debut; check his journey, records & more 

Jacob Duffy, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer announced his arrival on the grand stage with a standout performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening match of the IPL 2026 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Duffy, didn't just make his debut; he staged a takeover. Stepping in for the injured Josh Hazlewood, Duffy produced a masterclass with new ball, leaving the SRH batting powerhouse in ruins within the powerplay.



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A Powerplay To Remember

Defending champions RCB won the toss and elected to bowl, a decision that bore fruit almost immediately, courtesy Jacob Duffy's raw pace and steep bounce.

The First Strike: In the third over, Duffy hurried Abhishek Sharma with a sharp short ball, forcing a top edge that was safely pouched by Jitesh Sharma.

The Double Blow: Just five balls later, the dangerous Travis Head fell victim to the same strategy, miscuing a pull shot to Phil Salt at deep backward square leg.

The Three-Wicket Haul: Duffy capped off a dream start by dismissing Nitish Kumar Reddy, who top-edged a hurried swing to mid-wicket.

By the time Duffy finished his dream spell, SRH was reeling at 49/3. He ended his four overs with stellar figures of 3 for 22, maintaining an economy of 5.50 on a pitch notoriously known as a graveyard for bowlers.

Who is Jacob Duffy?

While many Indian fans are just learning his name, Duffy has been a cornerstone of New Zealand’s domestic circuit for over a decade.

The Otago Veteran: Hailing from Lumsden, Southland, Duffy made his senior debut for Otago back in 2012 at the age of 17. He has since taken over 340 First-Class wickets and 180+ T20 wickets.

The T20I Ascent: Since his international debut in 2020, Duffy has grown into a specialist. In early 2025, he reached a career peak by becoming the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the world following a dominant series against Pakistan.

The 2026 Auction Steal: RCB secured Duffy at his base price of INR 2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction. Initially seen as a backup option, his performance against SRH has already sparked buzz about his continuity in absence of Josh Hazlewood.

What Duffy Brings To RCB

At 6 feet tall, Duffy combines pace with precision. He excels at:

New-ball swing - Moving the ball both ways to trouble aggressive openers.

Variations - Including seam movement and slower balls that disrupt timing.

Consistency - Maintaining economy rates even on flat pitches, as evidenced by his strong T20I numbers (economy around 8 in a high-scoring era).

His experience in subcontinental conditions from recent tours (including against India) and domestic grind in New Zealand makes him well-equipped for IPL’s demanding schedule.

Looking Ahead

Jacob Duffy’s explosive entry into the IPL adds another exciting chapter to his journey from a quiet Southland town to global cricket’s biggest stage. For RCB, he could prove to be a vital cog in their pace battery, especially in power plays.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on whether this debut spell marks the beginning of a successful IPL campaign for the Kiwi speedster. Whether it’s swinging it past batters or celebrating with teammates alongside stars like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt has already shown he belongs.

The dream debut is just the start - the Chinnaswamy faithful and RCB fans will be hoping for many more memorable spells from the New Zealand pacer in the seasons to come.