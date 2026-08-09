/Who Is Jake Libby? Uncapped England batter overtakes Ruturaj Gaikwad in World Record

A long standing global record in fifty over cricket has officially changed hands. English domestic batter and Worcestershire captain Jake Libby has surpassed Indian international Ruturaj Gaikwad to secure the highest career batting average in the history of List A cricket.
Libby achieved the historic milestone following an extraordinary run of form in England during the Metro Bank One Day Cup, where he registered three consecutive centuries against Sussex, Essex, and Middlesex. The brilliant scoring streak significantly elevated his career statistics, pushing his List A average past Gaikwad to set a new world benchmark.
The Numbers Behind the World Record
Despite being 33 years of age and remaining uncapped at the senior international level for England, Libby has compiled remarkable figures across his List A career. Across 56 matches, the Worcestershire skipper has accumulated 2,456 runs from 53 innings while remaining undefeated on 13 occasions. His record features six centuries, with a career highest score of 126.
With his latest century streak, Libby's career List A average reached 61.40, edging ahead of Gaikwad's average of 58.61. Gaikwad previously held top honors globally after accumulating 5,334 runs across 104 List A appearances.
All Time Leading Batting Averages in List A Cricket
Jake Libby (England): 56 matches, 2,456 runs, average 61.40
Ruturaj Gaikwad (India): 104 matches, 5,334 runs, average 58.61
Sam Hain (England): 65 matches, 3,084 runs, average 58.18
Michael Bevan (Australia): 427 matches, 15,103 runs, average 57.86
Virat Kohli (India): 350 matches, 16,591 runs, average 57.80
Gaikwad Evaluated Among Primary Candidates for Vacant Number Three Slot
While his List A world record has been surpassed, Gaikwad remains firmly in national contention for India across formats, including the roadmap for the 2027 One Day International World Cup. Following the news that top order batter Sai Sudharsan has been officially ruled out of India's upcoming two match Test series in Sri Lanka due to a foot injury, Gaikwad has emerged as one of three primary domestic contenders evaluated by selectors to reinforce the top order ahead of the Galle opener on August 15.
The selection panel and team leadership are weighing three distinct batting options:
Sarfaraz Khan: A prolific Mumbai batter who made his senior international debut in 2024, compiling 371 runs across six Test appearances. Known for his advanced footwork and exceptional skill against slow bowling, Sarfaraz presents a highly logical option for turning subcontinental pitches.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: The 29 year old Maharashtra batter possesses international centuries in both One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. Gaikwad has established strong red ball credentials through successful outings for India A at number three and number four, offering technical composure and versatility.
Karun Nair: An experienced international batter who previously occupied the number three slot for India during an overseas tour of England. Nair maintains a productive track record across domestic red ball competitions and offers technical stability.
India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.
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