Who Is Jethalal, and Why Is Prithvi Shaw Relating to Him?

Prithvi Shaw who was once regarded as the next big thing in World Cricket has been struggling to find a spot for himself even in his state team. The right hand hard hitting batter was unsold in the IPL 2025 Auctions and making thing worse for him he was was not named in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad.

Shaw talking about his downfall to Dainik Jagran replied in a quirky way. Shaw who has been in center of all the controversies stated- “Nothing like this has happened for a long time, but one thing I would like to say is that controversies catch me. I am Jethalal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah".

Who is Jethalal?

Jethalal, a beloved character from the popular daily comedy soap Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is portrayed by the talented Dilip Joshi. Known for being the central figure around whom most of the show’s humorous chaos unfolds, Jethalal is often caught in the middle of various funny controversies and misunderstandings. His character is like a magnet for problems—no matter what happens, trouble seems to find him. Yet, with his wit, determination, and heart of gold, Jethalal always manages to find a way to solve these issues, often turning a potential disaster into a hilarious resolution. This blend of misadventure and clever problem-solving has made Jethalal an iconic and relatable figure for audiences across India.

Shaw recently was granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai to play for another state in domestic cricket as a professional. Reports also suggest that Shaw received offers from two or three different state teams earlier this month. Last October, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selection committee decided that Shaw needed to lose some weight if he wanted to make a return to the Mumbai squad. Unfortunately, his fitness and form failed to improve, leading to his exclusion from the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad in December 2024. Shaw struggled to make an impact in the SMAT 2024 tournament, managing only 197 runs in nine matches, with a highest score of 49.

In response to his exclusion, the 25-year-old took to social media to express his frustration, highlighting his List A statistics and pledging a strong comeback. He wrote, “Tell me God, what more do I have to show... if 65 innings, 3399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I’m not good enough… but I will keep my faith in you and hopefully people still believe in me… because I will come back for sure… Om Sai Ram.”