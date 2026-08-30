/Who is Joanne Hicks? 51-year-old Cricket veteran shatters 94-year-old record after stunning 5/10

What makes Hicks’ latest feat even more extraordinary is that her international career only launched well into her late forties. Having made her Isle of Man debut at 47, she first wrote her name into the record books back in 2024 by bagging two five-wicket hauls in under a week against Greece and Malta. The second of those spells, coming at 49 years and 168 days old against Malta, originally set the mark for the oldest woman to claim a five-for in international cricket. Her recent performance, however, takes that legacy a step further, surpassing both her own women’s international record and the long-standing overall record held by Ironmonger. It was a masterclass in precision bowling as Hicks ripped through the Greek batting order with figures of 5 for 10. Her ruthless spell set up an effortless win for the Isle of Man, ensuring her historic individual milestone was capped off by a resounding team triumph.