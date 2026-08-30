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Who is Joanne Hicks? 51-year-old Cricket veteran shatters 94-year-old record after stunning 5/10

Isle of Man veteran off spinner Joanne Hicks has officially rewritten the history books by shattering a nearly century old record, becoming the oldest bowler across both men and women international cricket formats to claim a five wicket haul. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Who is Joanne Hicks? 51-year-old Cricket veteran shatters 94-year-old record after stunning 5/10
Image Credit: Credits - Instagram

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Who is Joanne Hicks? 51-year-old Cricket veteran shatters 94-year-old record after stunning 5/10
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