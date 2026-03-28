Who is Kartik Sharma? The 19-year-old set to fill MS Dhoni’s void at CSK in IPL 2026; Got whopping Rs 14.2 crore in Auctions

Chennai Super Kings fans were dealt a major blow just days before the IPL 2026 opener. The franchise confirmed that MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain and is expected to miss the opening two weeks of the tournament.

This means the 44-year-old legend will be unavailable for the initial fixtures, including the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, followed by matches against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals.

Life After Dhoni: Who Steps Up for CSK?

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With Dhoni sidelined, the spotlight shifts to CSK’s wicketkeeping and middle-order combinations. Sanju Samson, who was brought in via trade from Rajasthan Royals, is likely to take up wicketkeeping duties initially, offering both experience and firepower with the bat.

However, CSK’s long-term strategy appears to revolve around a bold move made at the IPL 2026 auction; the signing of 19-year-old Kartik Sharma for Rs14.2 crore. The deal made him one of the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history, underlining the franchise’s faith in emerging talent.

CSK’s Big Bet: A Strategic Masterstroke?

CSK’s aggressive pursuit of Kartik Sharma has been widely seen as a calculated masterstroke. The franchise had been monitoring his progress closely after he trained with their extended squad and featured in intra-squad matches at the CSK High-Performance Centre near Chennai last season.

Impressed by the quality of facilities and competitive environment, Kartik himself had spoken highly of the setup. By investing heavily in an uncapped player, CSK have secured a cricketer who brings a unique blend of aggressive middle-order batting and dependable wicketkeeping.

While he may not walk straight into the playing XI due to established options, Kartik offers flexibility. He can be used as a tactical option if acceleration is needed or in case of injuries. The move reflects CSK’s dual approach of staying competitive in the present while preparing for the future, especially as the Dhoni era gradually phases out.

Kartik Sharma: Rising Talent from Rajasthan

Born on April 26, 2006, in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Kartik Sharma has quickly climbed the ranks in domestic cricket. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter announced himself with a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Uttarakhand and has since become a consistent performer, often batting at No. 4 for his state team.

His performances in white-ball cricket have been particularly impressive. During the 2024–25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he finished as Rajasthan’s leading run-scorer, accumulating 445 runs in eight to nine innings at a strike rate close to 118. He also topped the six-hitting charts in the competition.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Kartik showcased his T20 credentials by scoring 334 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 162.92. One of his standout performances included smashing 11 sixes in an 83-ball knock. His ability to attack both pace and spin makes him a versatile middle-order option.

Learning from the Best: Dhoni’s Influence

Kartik has openly expressed his eagerness to learn from Dhoni, particularly when it comes to finishing games and understanding match situations.

"I want to learn how to finish games and good game planning," he said after training with the CSK squad.

This willingness to learn from one of cricket’s greatest finishers adds another layer of intrigue to his development within the franchise.

Why Kartik Sharma is Generating Buzz

At just 19, Kartik brings a rare combination of power-hitting and wicketkeeping ability, making him a valuable asset in the middle order. While he may start IPL 2026 on the fringes, CSK’s significant investment suggests they view him as a long-term prospect capable of stepping up when needed.

His journey from domestic cricket in Rajasthan to securing a record-breaking IPL contract highlights both his talent and work ethic.

A New Chapter for CSK

With MS Dhoni set to miss the early part of IPL 2026, CSK enter a transitional phase. Kartik Sharma could emerge as a surprise package, bringing youthful energy and explosive batting to the side.

Whether he immediately fills Dhoni’s shoes or gradually grows into the role remains to be seen, but his presence adds depth and excitement to CSK’s campaign as they look to navigate life beyond their iconic leader.

CSK SQUAD

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brewis, Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel, Anshuil Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Mathew William Short, Aman Khan, Zak Foulkes, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar.

CSK Predicted 11

Ruturaj

Samson

Urvil

Brevis

Dube

Sarfaraz/Ayush

Kartik Sharma

Akeal

Noor

Henry

Khaleel

Kamboj