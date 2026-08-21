Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Who is Laura Wright? English artist who sang Pakistan National anthem during 1st Test, says, 'Working on Urdu since 6 months'

Who is Laura Wright? English artist who sang Pakistan National anthem during 1st Test, says, 'Working on Urdu since 6 months'

The English artist Laura Wright took the field to perform Pakistan's Qaumi Taranah in Urdu ahead of the opening match of the Test series between Pakistan and England.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 11:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Who is Laura Wright? English artist who sang Pakistan National anthem during 1st Test, says, 'Working on Urdu since 6 months'
Image Credit: Credits - X screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Laura Wright? English artist who sang Pakistan National anthem during 1st Test, says, 'Working on Urdu since 6 months'
2
3
4
5