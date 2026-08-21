/Who is Laura Wright? English artist who sang Pakistan National anthem during 1st Test, says, 'Working on Urdu since 6 months'

Performing national anthems at major sporting spectacles has evolved into a prominent professional path for Laura Wright, yet her latest assignment at Headingley on Wednesday presented a wholly distinct test. The English artist took the field to perform Pakistan's Qaumi Taranah in Urdu ahead of the opening match of the Test series between Pakistan and England.
Overcoming Linguistic Hurdles
Prior to undertaking this responsibility, Wright had previously delivered the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, in Bengali across every men's Test fixture versus England throughout 2025, in addition to performing it at the inaugural women's Test hosted at Lord's during the previous month. She characterized both the Indian and Pakistani compositions as complex vocal undertakings, noting that she exclusively commits to such engagements when assured of adequate preparation time to execute them properly.
Reflecting on the decision, she shared, 'It’s such an honour to be asked to sing any anthem, and I’d never take it for granted.'
She further explained, 'The Indian and Pakistan ones are real challenges, and when I’m asked, I really do think about it before I say yes because I have to be sure I can get it right.'
To master the performance, the English mezzo soprano dedicated the preceding six months to studying Urdu, meticulously focusing on word meanings, phrasing, and pronunciation prior to addressing the stadium audience.
Laura Wright sings the Pakistan national anthem at Headingley. pic.twitter.com/8PkMUwrHoT— Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 19, 2026
Elaborating on the scale of preparation, she stated, 'I need to know I’ve got enough time to learn it and I’ve been working on Urdu for the last six months. This is not someone saying: Can you come in and sing Jerusalem. It’s much bigger than that, but this will be a huge privilege for me and I just hope to do it justice.'
Recalling the intense anxiety associated with mastering the Indian anthem, the performer mentioned dedicating months to listening to the piece and collaborating alongside native Bengali speakers to grasp the precise pronunciation and emotional significance of the text.
Discussing those initial jitters, she noted, 'Singing the Indian anthem for the first time was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been. When you study classical music you’re given a basic understanding of Italian and German, but when you do anthems you come across so many different languages.'
She added, 'I spent so long listening to the Indian anthem and time with two or three people speaking it so I could listen to the pronunciation, the phrasing and understand what the words meant. That’s part of this career that people don’t see.'
A Unique Sporting Career Journey
a. Athletics held a central role in her life from adolescence, participating actively in tennis, netball, hockey, and rugby, alongside competing in the javelin throw at the county tier.
Upon finishing her formal musical education, she successfully merged her athletic and artistic interests. Her professional trajectory commenced at the age of 16 when she performed at Ipswich Football Club during a tribute fixture dedicated to Sir Bobby Robson. Her ties to cricket deepened significantly after she composed the track Heroes for the England women's squad leading into the 2017 World Cup.
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