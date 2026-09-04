Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? Meet South Africa’s 20-year-old T20I star who made history with maiden century

Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? Meet South Africa’s 20-year-old T20I star who made history with maiden century

Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed his maiden T20I century, scoring 101 off 53 balls against Namibia to become the youngest full-member player to hit a T20I ton. His explosive knock, along with Connor Esterhuizen’s 88, powered South Africa to a thrilling 11-run win and a place in the tri-series final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? Meet South Africa’s 20-year-old T20I star who made history with maiden century
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Will Super El Niño steal winter’s chill in India this year? Here's what UN says
2
3
4
5