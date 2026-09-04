/Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? Meet South Africa’s 20-year-old T20I star who made history with maiden century

Lhuan-dre Pretorius turned his near-miss against Zimbabwe into a memorable milestone on Friday, smashing his maiden T20I century as South Africa defeated Namibia by 11 runs in the final round-robin match of the tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
The 20-year-old left-hander produced a stunning 101 off 53 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes, to help South Africa post 228/4 in their 20 overs. Pretorius reached the three-figure mark in 52 balls before being dismissed by Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus on the following delivery.
The century came just days after Pretorius had fallen agonisingly short of the milestone against Zimbabwe, when he scored 94. This time, however, the youngster made sure he completed the job in emphatic fashion.
Pretorius initially played second fiddle to opening partner Connor Esterhuizen, who launched an aggressive assault on the Namibian bowling attack. The pair eventually put together a 156-run opening partnership, providing South Africa with the perfect platform. Esterhuizen scored 88 from just 40 deliveries, including six fours and eight sixes.
Pretorius accelerated after reaching his half-century and continued to keep the scoreboard moving despite a brief slowdown in the middle overs. With 11 runs required from the final over for his century, he took on Erasmus, smashing sixes off the first and third deliveries to reach the landmark.
His dismissal came immediately after, but the damage had already been done. South Africa finished with 228/4 and put Namibia under considerable pressure in the chase.
Namibia, however, refused to go down without a fight. Their openers Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck put together a century partnership and kept the hosts in contention for a remarkable chase.
Steenkamp scored 61 off 44 balls, while Frylinck smashed 72 from just 36 deliveries. Namibia continued to threaten South Africa deep into the innings, but the Proteas held their nerve during the closing stages.
Namibia eventually finished on 217/3, falling 11 runs short of the target. The victory confirmed South Africa's place in the tri-series final, where they will face Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Pretorius century also earned him a place in the record books. At 20 years and 161 days, he became the youngest player from a full-member nation to score a T20I century, surpassing Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, who had held the record after his century at 20 years and 337 days. The South African youngster had already established himself as a record-breaker in Test cricket. His latest achievement further underlines his rapid rise on the international stage.
Pretorius was subsequently named Player of the Match for his match-winning century, capping a remarkable individual performance in Windhoek. With South Africa now through to the final, Pretorius will have another opportunity to continue his remarkable run of form when the Proteas take on Zimbabwe on September 6.
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