Who is man always seen with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: All about Romi Bhinder explained

If you have watched even a single Rajasthan Royals match during IPL 2026, you have almost certainly spotted a familiar face hovering close to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In the dugout, along the boundary, during post match moments and in nearly every frame capturing the teenage sensation away from the crease, one presence remains constant. That man is Romi Bhinder and his story is every bit as compelling as the prodigy he watches over.

Many wonder is it some Vaibhav's relative or RR owner, Here's the answer-

Who is Romi Bhinder

Bhinder has been a cornerstone of the Rajasthan Royals setup since the very first season of the IPL back in 2008, contributing to the franchise across multiple roles over the years. That makes him one of the most seasoned and longest serving figures in the entire history of the competition, someone who has watched the league transform from a bold new experiment into the most watched cricket tournament on earth. His commitment to the pink franchise stretches across nearly two decades and his understanding of the Rajasthan Royals setup goes deeper than almost anyone else connected to the organisation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - IIM Indore to study Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Why India's top B-school is decoding IPL's 15-year-old star?

More Than Just a Team Manager?

His official title is team manager but with Sooryavanshi now part of the squad, his responsibilities have grown into something far more personal and significant. Beyond the standard administrative demands of his role, Bhinder serves as the designated local guardian for the 15-year-old batting prodigy. This is not a loose or informal understanding between colleagues. It is a formally recognised responsibility handed to him by Rajasthan Royals, the IPL and the BCCI. Governing body regulations make it mandatory for any minor competing in professional cricket to have a designated guardian present and answerable for their welfare throughout the tournament. For a teenager from a humble household in Tajpur, Bihar, suddenly thrust into the spotlight of IPL cricket across multiple cities and venues, Bhinder represents the steady and reassuring constant that keeps life manageable amid the madness.

The Phone Fiasco That Grabbed Headlines

Despite his years of low profile dedication to the franchise, Bhinder found himself at the centre of an uncomfortable controversy during IPL 2026. He was spotted using a mobile phone inside the dugout during Rajasthan Royals' clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seated beside him and visibly looking at the screen at the same time.

ALSO READ - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endorsements 2026: Full list of brands, deal values and latest updates as big labels rush to sign IPL's 15-year-old wonderkid

The moment triggered an immediate official response. The BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit issued a formal show-cause notice to Bhinder, demanding an explanation within 48 hours. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia subsequently confirmed that the unit reviewed his response and determined it to be unsatisfactory. As a result Bhinder was handed a financial penalty of Rs 1 lakh along with an official warning against repeating any such breach of IPL PMOA protocols in the future.

Importantly however the investigation remained focused entirely on Bhinder. No disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Sooryavanshi, who had simply been sitting alongside the manager at the time. Investigators ultimately took into account Bhinder's long experience of nearly two decades in management and accepted that a medical condition had necessitated his use of the device, which is why no harsher punishment was handed down.

The Numbers Behind the Phenomenon Bhinder Protects

To fully appreciate the weight of the responsibility Bhinder carries, one only needs to look at what Sooryavanshi delivered across IPL 2026. The left-handed opener from Bihar ended the tournament as its highest run scorer, accumulating 776 runs at a stunning strike rate of 237.30 while dispatching a record breaking 72 sixes throughout the competition. He etched his name in the history books as the youngest player ever to claim the Orange Cap, achieving the feat at just 15 years and 65 days of age and surpassing previous records held by Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. He also reached the milestone of 1000 career IPL runs in just 440 balls, eclipsing the benchmark previously set by West Indian powerhouse Andre Russell. By the end of the season he had collected five individual awards including Most Valuable Player, Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, Orange Cap Winner and Super Sixes of the Season.

Away from the statistics, Bhinder has also offered rare glimpses into the human side of Sooryavanshi's journey. During IPL 2025, it was Bhinder who shared that MS Dhoni had praised the youngster by saying "the baby is showing great shots like a matured player" and that Virat Kohli had personally advised Sooryavanshi on how to stay grounded, remain humble and keep working hard.

The Man the Story Cannot Be Told Without

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi commands every headline but Romi Bhinder is the quiet foundation beneath it all. Close to two decades of unwavering service to Rajasthan Royals, a phone controversy navigated with composure and a guardian role that stretches well beyond any formal job description. Every record the 15-year-old breaks and every boundary he clears, Bhinder is somewhere nearby making sure that the boy rewriting cricket history still has someone firmly in his corner.