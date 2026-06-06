Who is Manav Suthar? Rajasthan's 23-year-old spin sensation rewarded with Test debut after 129 first-class wickets; seen as Jadeja's successor



Manav Suthar, the spin bowling all rounder from Rajasthan, earned his maiden Test cap for India on Saturday after securing a spot in the starting line up for the one off Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Suthar earned his selection over Harsh Dubey, a decision that highlights how the team management views the 23 year old as a major component for the subsequent two match Test series against Sri Lanka.

First Class Pedigree and Historic Team Selection

Suthar was presented with his maiden Test cap by veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The left arm orthodox bowler steps into the senior national side with a domestic record of 129 wickets across 29 first class matches. His entry marks the first time India has handed a Test debut to a specialist spin bowler since Axar Patel transitioned to the format in 2021.

In addition to his first class appearances, Suthar has featured in 25 List A fixtures and 29 T20 matches. He also participated in the 2026 Indian Premier League season as a member of the Gujarat Titans roster, where he claimed 2 wickets across 4 matches. This fixture marks a significant structural shift for the national team, representing the first instance since November 2010 that India has fielded a Test playing eleven without including either Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja.

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Strategic Vision from the Management

During the pre match media briefings, India head coach Gautam Gambhir remained reserved and abstained from giving any indications as to whether Dubey or Suthar would receive the nod. Nevertheless, he emphasized that whichever player was chosen would have a vital role to play during the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Gambhir explained the team's long term tactical approach to reporters:

“This is perhaps the only Test match where we can have a look at someone who could be our fourth spinner. Because after this, we go to Sri Lanka, and we might have to carry four spinners. So this is an ideal opportunity to try someone who could be a long-term option as well,”

Suthar refined his bowling craft in Chennai while participating in the highly competitive TNCA first division league. He explicitly regards Ravichandran Ashwin as his cricketing idol. Interestingly, the legendary Indian off spinner previously offered high praise for the young bowler's technical abilities, noting:

“The reason why Manav Suthar is rated very highly is crystal clear in this picture. It’s not just the angle of rotation or over spin, it’s also the speed at which it is rotating. He has a distinct advantage alongside Harsh Dubey in this regard.”

Toss Update and Team Lineups

For the Mullanpur encounter, India captain Shubman Gill won the coin toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan.

Following the toss, Gill commented on the team's readiness:

"The preparation has been good. Got a good couple of days of sleep. Nine Test matches after this, we've got quite a few home Test matches,"

In the batting order, Sai Sudharsan held onto his spot at the number three position, getting selected ahead of Devdutt Padikkal.

India Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan Playing XI:

Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem.