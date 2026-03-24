Who is Mangesh Yadav? RCB's Rs 5.2 crore left-arm pacer ready to replace Yash Dayal in IPL 2026; check his journey, records & more

In one of the most talked-about moments of the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stunned everyone by picking up Mangesh Yadav, an uncapped left-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh for a massive Rs 5.2 crore.

Mangesh saw his life change in minutes when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) engaged in a fierce bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad to eventually secure his services for Rs 5.2 crore - over 17 times his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 season, the 23-year-old Mangesh is being tipped as the ideal replacement for left-arm seamer Yash Dayal in the RCB playing XI, bringing fresh pace, swing, and all-round utility to the defending champions' attack.



ALSO READ: RCB's predicted playing XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH: Virat Kohli to open, Josh Hazlewood misses out; Yash Dayal OUT, Mangesh Yadav IN

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The 'Yash Dayal' Connection

When the hammer went down at Rs 5.2 crore during IPL 2026 in Abu Dhabi last year, Mangesh Yadav wasn't just another IPL millionaire; he became the symbol of the "scouting revolution" in Indian cricket.

For a player with only a handful of senior domestic appearances, the price tag raised eyebrows - until the numbers behind it revealed why RCB’s scouts were so excited.

The primary reason for RCB's aggressive pursuit was tactical. With Yash Dayal facing personal legal troubles and a lack of competitive cricket heading into the 2026 season, RCB desperately needed a left-arm domestic pacer to maintain their bowling variety.

Mangesh fits the 'Dayal mold' but brings extra heat. Standing at 5'9", he consistently clocks near 140 km/h and possesses a natural ability to swing the ball away from right-handers.

More importantly, his 'toe-crushing' yorkers in the death overs have already earned him high praise from RCB veteran Dinesh Karthik during pre-auction trials.

Who is Mangesh Yadav?

Born on October 10, 2002, in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, and raised in the small village of Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh, Mangesh Yadav's journey is defined by grit,

Humble Beginnings: His father, Ramawadh Yadav, is a truck driver who often spent months on the road to fund Mangesh's cricket kits.

Tennis-Ball Roots: Before making it to the leather ball, Mangesh was a "tennis-ball freelancer," traveling across states in unreserved train compartments and state buses to play local tournaments for small match fees. At 16, a family friend spotted his talent after he won Player of the Series and a Rs 21,000 prize.

New Opportunities In Noida: After moving to Noida, Mangesh trained under coach Phoolchand Sharma (who waived hostel fees), and later received guidance from former players like Tanmay Srivastava and Madhya Pradesh seamer Anand Rajan. As per Espncricinfo, Rajan played a huge role in getting him trials and opportunities that shaped his career.

The Breakthrough: He burst into the spotlight during the 2025 Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL), where he finished as the leading wicket-taker for the Gwalior Cheetahs, claiming 14 wickets in just 6 matches.

Just days before the IPL 2026 mini-auction, he made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) debut for Madhya Pradesh. In two Super League matches, he smashed 28 runs off just 12 balls (strike-rate 233.33) and picked up three wickets. A genuine left-hand bat who can finish innings lower down the order, Mangesh offers RCB the complete all-round package.

Still Grounded, Eyes On The Future

Despite the life-changing deal at IPL 2026 mini-auction, the 23-year-old Mangesh Yadav remains remarkably humble.

"I still don’t know how to process this feeling. I’ve received more calls than I ever have in my life. I just want to make my parents comfortable and keep working hard without getting carried away," said Mangesh.

From travelling in unreserved trains as a teenager to walking into the IPL dressing room alongside Virat Kohli and other stars, Mangesh Yadav’s story is pure inspiration.

For RCB fans, he could be the surprise spark that lights up their 2026 campaign. The small-town boy with the big left-arm sling is now ready for the biggest stage in T20 cricket.