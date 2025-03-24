IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians’ young spinner Vignesh Puthur made a sensational IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. The left-arm wrist spinner took three crucial wickets, including that of CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, to leave a strong impact in his first game.

Despite Mumbai Indians' loss, Vignesh’s brilliant spell of 3/32 was one of the biggest positives for the team. His journey to the IPL is nothing short of inspiring, as he comes from a humble background and has yet to play senior-level cricket for Kerala.

A Dream Debut in IPL

Vignesh Puthur was Mumbai Indians’ Impact Player, replacing Rohit Sharma in the second innings. In his very first over, he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was caught by Will Jacks in the deep. He then took the wicket of power-hitter Shivam Dube, who misjudged a shot and was caught by Tilak Varma at long-on. Later, he also dismissed Deepak Hooda for just 3 runs, ending with figures of 3/32.

The 24-year-old spinner impressed everyone with his fearless approach, using flight and turn to deceive some of CSK’s best batters. He showed shades of India’s Kuldeep Yadav with his bowling style, making his debut one to remember.

Who Is Vignesh Puthur? From Malappuram to IPL - A Journey of Struggles

Vignesh hails from Malappuram, Kerala. His father, Sunil Kumar, is an autorickshaw driver, while his mother, K.P. Bindhu, is a homemaker. Despite financial struggles, his family always supported his cricketing dreams.

Initially, Vignesh started as a medium pacer but later switched to spin after local cricketer Mohammed Sherif advised him to try leg spin. This decision changed the course of his career. He moved from Malappuram to Thrissur, where he became a star in the Kerala College Premier T20 League while playing for St. Thomas College.

Domestic Cricket and Rise to IPL

Vignesh played for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League, which gave him recognition. He also participated in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, further polishing his skills. However, he has not yet played for Kerala at the senior level, though he has featured in age-group cricket, including U-14, U-19, and U-23 tournaments.

Earlier this year, Mumbai Indians sent him to South Africa as a net bowler for MI Cape Town in the SA20 league. His impressive performances there caught the attention of the Mumbai Indians management, who bought him for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

CSK vs MI: Match Report

In the match, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/9, thanks to brilliant bowling from Noor Ahmad (4/18) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/29). In response, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a quick 53, while Rachin Ravindra anchored the innings with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls. CSK chased the target with four wickets in hand, winning their opening game.

Despite MI’s loss, Vignesh Puthur’s debut was the biggest positive for the Suryakumar Yadav-led team. His fearless attitude and attacking spin bowling have already made him a player to watch in IPL 2025.