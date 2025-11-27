‘Who Is Our No. 3?’ - Dinesh Karthik Slams India’s Changing Strategy After 2-0 Loss To South Africa

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has delivered a strong message to the Indian Test team after they suffered a 2-0 series whitewash at home against South Africa, their second such defeat in a span of 12 months. He stated that India’s dominant reputation in home conditions has faded, and touring sides now look forward to visiting India.

DK’s Harsh Reality Check for Team India

Karthik expressed his disappointment in an Instagram video after India’s heavy 408-run loss in Guwahati, India’s biggest Test defeat by runs.

He said: “Teams used to be scared of coming to India to play Test cricket. Now they must be licking their lips… Two whitewashes in three home series. Tough times for India in Test cricket.”

Karthik believes India’s bowling, traditionally a strength especially at home, has been completely outplayed. “Pacers and spinners are being out-bowled in India. One too many all-rounders are being played.”

Chopping & Changing - No Stability in Batting Order

Pointing out tactical confusion, DK highlighted issues at No. 3: “In the WTC cycle, India’s No. 3 has the second-worst first-innings average, 26. Who is our No. 3? Washington plays No.3 in Kolkata, Sai Sudharsan in Guwahati.” He believes that the frequent rotations have unsettled India’s batting, while South Africa showcased remarkable consistency with seven different players scoring centuries compared to India’s two.

What’s Missing? Identity & Execution

India’s home dominance, once a fortress, has clearly taken a hit, with opponents now capitalising on India’s selection imbalances and underperforming stars.

Karthik warns this dip is not a one-off failure but part of a worrying pattern: “Are we going to forget this? That is the big question… What does it take for this Test team to come back and become as good as they were?”

The Road Ahead

India’s next Test match comes after seven months, giving the team time for introspection and restructuring. India’s Test “aura” at home, once feared worldwide, has cracked noticeably. Karthik’s remarks reflect the growing sentiment that Indian cricket can no longer rely on reputation alone.