Who is Radhika Yadav? 25-Year-Old State-Level Tennis Player Brutally Murdered By Father In Gurgaon

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was tragically shot dead by her father in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday morning. The incident occurred at Radhika's family home in Sector 57. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. According to initial reports, the shooting was a result of a disagreement over a social media post. Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer, Sandeep Kumar, confirmed that the tension in the house seemed to have stemmed from the post. The weapon used in the crime, a licensed revolver, was recovered from the house.

Who Is Radhika?

Radhika Yadav was born on March 23, 2000, and had earned recognition for her skills on the tennis court. She was ranked 113th as a doubles player in the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and also ranked among the top 200 in ITF doubles. She was placed 5th in the women's doubles category in Haryana. Yadav had been gaining recognition as one of the promising young talents in tennis, making strides in her career alongside her peers. Tragically, she was also active on social media, posting reels that, according to reports, led to the fatal altercation with her father. Deepak Yadav, infuriated by a particular post, confronted his daughter and shot her with his revolver.

Radhika's former coach, Manoj Bhardwaj, expressed deep sorrow at the news, calling her loss a huge blow. "She was focused, disciplined, and immensely talented. This is a huge loss," he said.

The tension between Radhika and her father had been growing, especially over her decision to run a tennis academy. According to the police, Deepak Yadav had been dealing with depression for the past 15 days and was reportedly upset by the societal criticism of “living off his daughter's earnings.” He also disapproved of her academy and had pressured her to shut it down. When she refused, the situation escalated, leading to the tragic outcome. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Yashwant Yadav, confirmed that Deepak Yadav’s resentment over these issues ultimately resulted in the deadly shooting.

As per FIR, Deepak in his defense stated that he was furious with Radhika for opening a tennis academy. He also stated that Radhika refused his resentment of opening a tennis academy. But sources close to family say that there's no tennis academy angle but her making reels on instagram was the main issue. Radhika aspired to be a content creator and was in touch with several influencers which her father disliked.