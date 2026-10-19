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Who is Ramesh Powar, India’s new selector? Former cricketer’s career, stats and coaching record

Former India cricketer and coach Ramesh Powar has been appointed to the BCCI Men’s Selection Committee, bringing his international playing and coaching experience to the panel. Powar represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs and previously coached the Indian women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat. Pragyan Ojha will chair the reconstituted selection committee.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 05:39 PM IST
Who is Ramesh Powar, India’s new selector? Former cricketer’s career, stats and coaching record
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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