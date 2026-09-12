Razaullah’s journey to the England Test was anything but routine. The 21-year-old was called up to Pakistan’s squad only days before the match, but he did not even have a passport and his phone was switched off when the news came. His coach had to be tracked down in the mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked to rush to Lahore so Razaullah could apply for a passport and complete his UK visa biometrics.