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Who is Razaullah? Pakistan's 21-yr-old debutant with no passport, coach had to find him in mountains, now creates history on debut vs England

Razaullah, a 21-year-old fast bowler playing his first Test, produced a stunning counterattack on Friday, smashing 81 from just 63 balls with nine sixes and four fours, know everything about him.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 08:12 AM IST
Who is Razaullah? Pakistan's 21-yr-old debutant with no passport, coach had to find him in mountains, now creates history on debut vs England
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Who is Razaullah? Pakistan's 21-yr-old debutant with no passport, coach had to find him in mountains, now creates history on debut vs England
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