Pakistan were staring at another heavy defeat against England when unexpected turn of events suddenly changed the mood at Edgbaston. Razaullah, a 21-year-old fast bowler playing his first Test, produced a stunning counterattack on Friday, smashing 81 from just 63 balls with nine sixes and four fours. Coming in at No.9, Razaullah took the attack to England's pace bowlers and played a major role in pushing Pakistan's second innings to 449. His late assault, combined with Mohammad Abbas' 42, helped Pakistan add 121 runs for the ninth wicket and set England a target of 130.
It was not just his batting that caught attention. Razaullah had already claimed four wickets in England's first innings, including the prized dismissal of Joe Root, making his debut an extraordinary all round performance. His nine sixes also saw him equal Tim Southee's record for the most sixes by a Test debutant.
Suddenly, the name Razaullah was everywhere.
For a player who had only recently received his opportunity at international level, the youngster had gone from an unfamiliar name in Pakistan cricket to one of the biggest talking points of the England Test. So, who exactly is Razaullah?
Who Is Razaullah?
Born on April 5, 2005, in Mardan, Razaullah came through domestic cricket with Peshawar Region before making his Pakistan Super League debut for Rawalpindi earlier this year. He played two matches in the tournament and finished with three wickets. His most recent outing before joining Pakistan's England campaign came on August 18, when he represented Pakistan Gold against Pakistan Green in a 50-over match.
Razaullah was one of three players handed Test debuts by Pakistan at Edgbaston, along with Ghazi Ghori and Mohammad Imran. Their selection came after the Pakistan Cricket Board released seven players following the team's 194-run defeat to England in the second Test.
His route into the squad was anything but ordinary. Reports said Razaullah did not have a passport when he was selected for the England tour, while his phone was switched off when selectors attempted to contact him. A coach eventually travelled to his village to deliver the news of his selection.
Dramatic Cinema call story
Razaullah’s journey to the England Test was anything but routine. The 21-year-old was called up to Pakistan’s squad only days before the match, but he did not even have a passport and his phone was switched off when the news came. His coach had to be tracked down in the mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked to rush to Lahore so Razaullah could apply for a passport and complete his UK visa biometrics.
A Dream Start With The Ball
Pakistan's first innings lasted only 33.5 overs as they were dismissed for 133, but Razaullah immediately made his presence felt when England began their reply.
The young pacer removed Joe Root lbw for eight to claim his maiden Test wicket and later dismissed Emilio Gay for 60. He finished the opening day with two wickets, before completing his four wicket haul on the second day as England were bowled out for 453.
Then came his extraordinary batting display, which turned Razaullah into the unexpected face of Pakistan's fightback at Edgbaston.
‘I Wasn’t Scared Of Pace’
Razaullah's approach against England's short ball barrage was fearless. Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue repeatedly tested him with pace and bounce, but the debutant chose to attack rather than retreat.
'I was being selective with which balls to slog, but they all seemed within range. I wanted to take it as deep as possible. I wasn't scared of pace. I wanted to punish the balls from Archer that landed on a hard length. There's nothing to be scared of when you're playing for your country. I was just enjoying myself,' Razaullah said after his innings.
The youngster also revealed that the short ball is actually his favourite delivery to face.
'I enjoyed the standing ovation. I like to enjoy life, and I was relishing the moment.
“My favourite ball [to face] is the short ball. I just believed in myself. I thought if I played 50 balls, I'd get a positive result. And thankfully that happened," he said.
Records created
He equalled the joint record for most sixes by a debutant and set a new mark for most sixes by a No.9 batter, after earlier claiming four wickets.
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