/Who Is Robin Das? Bangladesh-origin English cricketer charged with two counts of rape

A shocking legal development has rocked English domestic cricket after Essex County Cricket Club confirmed that a contracted member of their squad is currently facing severe criminal charges. The individual at the center of the controversy is twenty four year old right handed batsman Robin Das, who now confronts two counts of rape following an extensive police investigation.
Authorities place the origin of the case on March 30, 2024, when an alleged offense occurred in Brixton. Law enforcement subsequently detained the athlete on August 27, 2025, before releasing him on bail while inquiries continued. Formal charges were eventually brought against him on July 23, 2026, coming just two days after his final on field appearance for the county outfit during a One Day Cup fixture on July 21, where he chipped in with twenty nine runs. Throughout his professional tenure with the club, Das has accumulated nine first class fixtures and twenty nine List A appearances, alongside two centuries across those formats. He has not featured for the team since those July matches and is scheduled for a court appearance at the Inner London Crown Court on October 9.
Official Police And Club Statements
Law enforcement representatives detailed the timeline of the legal process through an official public release. ‘Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape. The charges follow his arrest on 27 August 2025, following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on 30 March 2024. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers,’ the Metropolitan Police stated.
Meanwhile, management at Essex opted to issue a formal response as the team prepares to face Glamorgan. Although their initial public communication omitted the specific identity of the individual, the organization acknowledged the severity of the situation. "Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities," the club announced.
Club executives added further details regarding their administrative response to the crisis. "Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB, PCA, the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance," the statement continued. "As a club, we have strict safeguarding and HR procedures in place, and all employees of Essex County Cricket Club are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct at all times. As legal proceedings are in progress, the club are unable to make any further comment at this time."
Broader Precedents In The Sport
The current situation highlights a troubling history of legal troubles involving professional athletes across the global game. Similar high profile cases have previously surfaced within international and domestic circuits, including former Worcestershire competitor Alex Hepburn, who received a five year prison sentence. Other notable instances involve Nepal international player Sandeep Lamichhane, who initially faced an eight year sentence in 2023 before securing an acquittal upon appeal. Additional names linked to various legal controversies over the years include Delhi Capitals participant Abishek Porel, former Sri Lanka representative Danushka Gunathilaka, and former Bangladesh fast bowler Rubel Hossain, with proceedings surrounding Porel remaining active.
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