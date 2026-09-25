/Who Is Robin Das? Bangladesh-origin English cricketer charged with two counts of rape

Authorities place the origin of the case on March 30, 2024, when an alleged offense occurred in Brixton. Law enforcement subsequently detained the athlete on August 27, 2025, before releasing him on bail while inquiries continued. Formal charges were eventually brought against him on July 23, 2026, coming just two days after his final on field appearance for the county outfit during a One Day Cup fixture on July 21, where he chipped in with twenty nine runs. Throughout his professional tenure with the club, Das has accumulated nine first class fixtures and twenty nine List A appearances, alongside two centuries across those formats. He has not featured for the team since those July matches and is scheduled for a court appearance at the Inner London Crown Court on October 9.