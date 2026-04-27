Who is Sahil Parakh? 18-year-old from Maharashtra makes IPL debut for Delhi Capitals, falls for duck to Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In a bold move aimed at revitalizing their top order, Delhi Capitals (DC) handed a maiden IPL cap to 18-year-old Sahil Parakh for their crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27.

Sahil, the teenager from Maharashtra, known for his explosive left-handed batting, was named in the starting XI by captain Axar Patel at the toss. He replaced Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka and opened the innings alongside KL Rahul.



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Who Is Sahil Parakh?

Born on June 7, 2007, in Nashik, Maharashtra, Sahil Parakh is a dynamic young left-handed batter who has quickly risen through the ranks. At just 18 years old, he represents the new wave of Indian batting talent - fearless, explosive, and versatile.

Parakh hails from a cricket-loving region and has represented Maharashtra at various age-group levels. He recently made his senior debut for Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and has also captained the state’s junior teams, showcasing leadership qualities early on.

The Australia Century: Parakh’s "coming of age" moment came in 2024 during a Youth ODI against Australia, where he smashed an unbeaten 109 off just 75 balls.

Domestic Foundation: He represented Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and gained franchise experience with the Eagle Nashik Titans in the Maharashtra Premier League, where he maintained a strike rate of 177.19.

IPL Auction: Recognizing his raw power and versatility, Delhi Capitals secured him at his base price of Rs 30 lakh during the IPL 2026 auction.

Playing Style and Strengths

Batting: Left-handed top-order batter known for aggressive strokeplay and the ability to take on pace and spin alike.

Bowling: Right-arm leg-break, adding value as a part-time option.

Key Traits: Explosive opener with a "complete game," good against both new and old balls, and a calm temperament under pressure.

His fearless approach has drawn comparisons to modern-day aggressive openers, and he is seen as a high-reward, low-risk prospect by many analysts.

Recent Challenges And Resilience

Just days before the RCB clash, Parakh faced a scary moment when he was struck on the face during a net session against Punjab Kings, requiring medical attention.

His quick recovery and determination to feature in the playing XI speak volumes about his mental strength.

Not A Good Start To IPL Career

In Monday's DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sahil Parakh, the young left-handed opener from Maharashtra walked in at the top of the order for his first IPL innings.

Sahil was brought in to replace Pathum Nissanka at the top of the order, a significant show of faith by the DC management given his aggressive reputation in the Maharashtra Premier League. However, the 18-year-old lasted just 2 deliveries and was cleaned up for a golden duck (0 off 2 balls) by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar bowled a perfect inswinger that tailed late, beat the bat, and uprooted the middle stump as Parakh had no answer.

Playing XIs For DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match

Delhi Capitals: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (captain), Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Impact Subs for DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match

Auqib Nabi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel

Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer