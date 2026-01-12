Who Is Sameer Rizvi? Meerut Batter’s Unbeaten 88 Powers Uttar Pradesh To 310 In VHT Quarterfinal

Young Indian batter Sameer Rizvi has once again found himself in the spotlight, with fans and experts alike asking the same question: Who is Sameer Rizvi, and why is he trending right now? The answer lies in a mix of explosive domestic performances, his eye-catching IPL journey, and the growing belief that Indian cricket has uncovered another exciting middle-order prospect.

Early Life and Domestic Rise

Sameer Rizvi is a young Indian cricketer from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, known for his aggressive batting and big-hitting ability. He first came into the limelight through strong performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the UP T20 League, where he was one of the top run-getters and crushed big scores early in his career.

The IPL Breakthrough That Changed Everything

Rizvi’s career trajectory changed dramatically at the IPL 2024 auction, where he was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings for a staggering Rs 8.4 crore, making him one of the most expensive uncapped Indian players in IPL history. The high price tag instantly turned him into a talking point. While opportunities at CSK were limited, the franchise’s backing spoke volumes about how highly his talent is rated in Indian cricket circles.

He later moved to the Delhi Capitals, where he continued his development as a power-packed middle-order batter capable of changing games quickly.

Sameer Rizvi's Vijay Hazare Performance

Rizvi is trending again because he played a fiery innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals, scoring an unbeaten 88 off 77 balls for Uttar Pradesh against Saurashtra, including 10 fours and 2 sixes, helping his team reach a strong total of 310/8. His aggressive performance grabbed headlines and social media attention.

What Lies Ahead for Sameer Rizvi?

At just the start of his professional journey, Sameer Rizvi’s path is being watched closely. Consistent domestic performances could push him into: Regular IPL starting XIs, India A consideration, Long-term white-ball plans for India. Rizvi’s progress over the next couple of seasons could prove decisive. If he maintains consistency and continues to deliver in big moments, Sameer Rizvi could soon move from being a trending name to a mainstay in Indian cricket discussions.