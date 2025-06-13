Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Talent Who Lit Up MLC 2025 With 4 Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra

In a moment that electrified Major League Cricket 2025, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, a 21-year-old all-rounder born in the United States and raised in Bengaluru, smashed four sixes in a single over against New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra, sending fans into a frenzy and cricket scouts scrambling to take notice.

Representing the San Francisco Unicorns, Sanjay’s power-hitting display during the season opener against Washington Freedom not only shifted the momentum of the game but also established him as one of MLC’s breakout stars.

From Bengaluru Streets to American Stadiums

Though born in Oregon, USA, Sanjay spent much of his formative cricketing years in Bengaluru, where he trained at local academies and represented Karnataka in zonal and U-16 cricket. After returning to the U.S. in his late teens, he joined San José State University for computer science and balanced his studies with competitive cricket.

"My roots are Indian, my cricket was shaped in Bengaluru, and now I’m living my dream in America,” said Sanjay in a post-match interview.

MLC 2025: Career-Defining Over

In the match against Washington Freedom, Sanjay faced Rachin Ravindra with confidence and flair:

4 consecutive sixes, each clearing the ropes with ease

Shot selection ranged from straight drives to deep mid-wicket slogs

He scored 36 off just 12 balls, igniting the crowd and lifting the Unicorns’ run rate

This performance complemented Finn Allen’s record-breaking 151, powering the team to a mammoth total of 269/5, one of the highest in MLC history.

A New Face of USA Cricket

Sanjay made his USA T20I debut in 2024, scoring an unbeaten 79* against the same Washington Freedom. His consistent form in Minor League Cricket earned him a promotion to the MLC squad, and now, he’s seizing the spotlight with match-defining cameos.

He represents a new wave of Indian-American cricketers who are transforming the sport’s image in the U.S. and showcasing how American cricket is evolving into a serious global platform.