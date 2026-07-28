/Who is Saransh Jain? Meet Madhya Pradesh all-rounder who earned maiden India Test call-up for Sri Lanka series

His father, Subodh Jain, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer for Madhya Pradesh, introduced him to cricket at a young age. In 2014, while Saransh was on an exposure tour in Australia, his father was diagnosed with mouth cancer. The family chose not to inform him immediately so he could focus on his cricket. After surgery, Subodh reportedly wrote his son a note urging him to concentrate on the game, a message that Saransh has often described as one of the biggest motivations of his career.