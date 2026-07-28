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Who is Saransh Jain? Meet Madhya Pradesh all-rounder who earned maiden India Test call-up for Sri Lanka series

Saransh Jain has earned his maiden India Test call-up for the two-match series against Sri Lanka after years of consistent performances for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket. The spin-bowling all-rounder impressed during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, strengthening his case for a place in the national squad.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Who is Saransh Jain? Meet Madhya Pradesh all-rounder who earned maiden India Test call-up for Sri Lanka series
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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