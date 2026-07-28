/Who is Saransh Jain? Meet Madhya Pradesh all-rounder who earned maiden India Test call-up for Sri Lanka series

The 33-year-old spin bowling all-rounder has been rewarded for years of consistent domestic performances after being named in India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has handed Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain his maiden India Test call-up for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, marking a major milestone in the 33-year-old's domestic career. The selectors named Saransh in the 15- member squad led by Shubman Gill after rewarding his consistent performances in red-ball cricket and an impressive India A tour of Sri Lanka.
Saransh's inclusion is one of the biggest talking points of India's squad announcement as the off-spinning all-rounder finally gets an opportunity to break into the senior national side after more than a decade in domestic cricket.
Born on March 31, 1993, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Saransh Jain made his first-class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the state's most dependable performers with both bat and ball.
A right-arm off-spinner and left-handed batter, Saransh has developed into a genuine all-rounder capable of contributing in all facets of the game. His ability to provide balance has made him a key player for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket.
Saransh's selection comes after several productive seasons in domestic cricket.
He has featured in 54 First-Class matches, scoring 2,223 runs at an average of 31.75, including two centuries and 14 half-centuries. With the ball, he has claimed 188 wickets, establishing himself as one of the country's leading domestic spin-bowling all-rounders.
During the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, Saransh further strengthened his case for national selection by scoring 518 runs and taking 30 wickets in seven matches for Madhya Pradesh.
The all-rounder's recent performances for India A against Sri Lanka A played a crucial role in his selection.
Saransh impressed with both bat and ball during the unofficial Test series, taking seven wickets across two matches, including a four-wicket haul in the second unofficial Test. His performances in Sri Lankan conditions added further weight to his selection for the senior squad.
Saransh's journey to the national team has not been without personal challenges.
His father, Subodh Jain, a former Ranji Trophy cricketer for Madhya Pradesh, introduced him to cricket at a young age. In 2014, while Saransh was on an exposure tour in Australia, his father was diagnosed with mouth cancer. The family chose not to inform him immediately so he could focus on his cricket. After surgery, Subodh reportedly wrote his son a note urging him to concentrate on the game, a message that Saransh has often described as one of the biggest motivations of his career.
India will begin the Sri Lanka tour with a four-day practice match in Colombo before the two-Test series starts on August 15 in Galle. The second Test will be played in Colombo from August 23.
India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.
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