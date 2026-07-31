Shahneel Gill, influencer and elder sister of Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill, has officially ventured into reality television by joining the cast of The Traitors Season 2. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the highly anticipated game of deception, strategy, and psychological warfare marks her first major foray into mainstream entertainment.
Shahneel instantly commanded attention across social media following her viral introduction for the upcoming season, boldly declaring:
"My name is Gill, and I know how to kill."
Her TV debut follows a growing trend of family members of prominent Indian cricketers stepping into the reality television spotlight. Previous examples include Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, who competed in Lock Upp Season 2 before making an early exit, and Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti, who appeared in Bigg Boss 19.
From Stadium Stands to Strategic Gameplay
Born in Fazilka, Punjab, Shahneel completed her schooling in Chandigarh before moving to Canada to earn a diploma in Business Administration. Prior to expanding her public presence online, she built professional experience as a success consultant for a major food delivery enterprise.
In recent years, Shahneel has amassed over 477,000 followers as a lifestyle, fashion, and fitness creator. Despite her growing public profile, she has maintained relative privacy regarding her personal life. To cricket enthusiasts, she is a familiar face in stadium stands across the world, regularly spotted passionately supporting her brother during international fixtures and domestic league matches.
The Traitors 2 shifts Shahneel into an entirely unscripted and high-stakes environment. Filmed over two weeks at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the psychological competition forces participants to navigate shifting alliances, mind games, and covert betrayals to secure victory.
Season Details and Star-Studded 21-Contestant Lineup
Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the second season promises a bolder, more dramatic, and psychologically gripping experience than its predecessor. The show will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting August 13, 2026, with fresh episodes streaming weekly every Thursday.
Shahneel joins a diverse group of 21 contestants spanning reality TV veterans, actors, content creators, and socialites. The complete cast lineup competing this season includes:
Munawar Faruqui (Stand-up comedian and reality TV winner)
Rhea Chakraborty (Actor and presenter)
Krystle D'Souza (Television actor)
Shweta Tiwari (Actor and Bigg Boss 4 winner)
Mallika Sherawat (Bollywood actor)
Ranveer Brar (Celebrity chef)
Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan (Digital creator and Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up)
Parul Gulati (Actor and entrepreneur)
Dalip Tahil (Veteran actor)
Ikka Singh (Rapper and music producer)
Soundous Moufakir (Model and reality TV personality)
Shalini Passi (Art collector and lifestyle personality)
Shahneel Gill (Influencer and creator)
Sahil Salathia (Actor and model)
Harman Singha (Actor and presenter)
Aaditya Kulshreshth, aka Kullu (Comedian and actor)
Karan Singh (Illusionist and mentalist)
Rida Tharana (Digital content creator)
Ansh Chopra (Media personality)
Tanya Puri (Fashion entrepreneur)
Prish (Creator and public figure)
Entering the arena without prior television experience, Shahneel faces a steep learning curve alongside seasoned screen personalities. However, her entry adds a fresh dynamic to a game where social perception and sharp intuition determine who survives to the end.
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