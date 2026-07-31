Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Who is Shahneel Gill? Indian captain Shubman Gill's sister all set to appear on 'The Traitors Season 2'

Who is Shahneel Gill? Indian captain Shubman Gill's sister all set to appear on 'The Traitors Season 2'

Shahneel Gill, influencer and elder sister of Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill, has officially ventured into reality television by joining the cast of The Traitors Season 2. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Who is Shahneel Gill? Indian captain Shubman Gill's sister all set to appear on 'The Traitors Season 2'
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shehzad Poonawalla resigns from BJP; changes X bio
Shehzad Poonawalla2 min ago
2
The Traitors season 23 min ago
3
CTTC 20264 min ago
4
Spider-Man: Brand New Day14 min ago
5
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 202616 min ago