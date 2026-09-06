Shikhar Mohan, the 21-year-old left-handed batter, scored a composed knock 85 off 120 balls for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone and stole the spotlight at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday.
When the Duleep Trophy final 2026 started on Sunday morning, the focus was on big names like captain Ishan Kishan, Abhimanyu Easwaran and teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But by tea on Day 1, Mohan impressed had impressed everyone with his solid technique and temperament.
Mohan, who represents Jharkhand in domestic cricket and was named in the East Zone squad as a reserve opener. He did not play in the earlier rounds of the 2026 Duleep Trophy and came into the East Zone XI for the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, replacing experienced Virat Singh.
He seized his moment on the big stage, compiling a fluent 85 off 120 deliveries laced with nine boundaries and three towering sixes.
ALSO READ: Duleep Trophy 2026 Final, Day 1: Ishan Kishan's century, Shikhar Mohan's 85 put East Zone in command against South Zone
Born on May 18, 2005, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Shikhar Mohan is an elegant left-handed middle-order batter and handy slow left-arm orthodox spinner.
Rapid Rise Through Jharkhand Ranks
Mohan earned his senior call-up after two outstanding Under-23 seasons in the Col. C.K. Nayudu Trophy. He scored 623 runs in nine innings at 77.88 in 2023-24 (two centuries, three fifties) and 887 runs in 13 innings at 73.92 the following season - among the highest in the country. Those numbers earned him a Rest of India call-up against Punjab in March 2025.
In his Ranji Trophy debut season (2025-26) for Jharkhand he made 613 runs in 12 innings at 55.73, with two hundreds and three fifties. His highest score of 207 came against Nagaland at home in Ranchi, an innings he has called his favourite because family and friends were watching.
He also topped Jharkhand’s run charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 391 runs in seven innings at 55.85, including two hundreds.
Local Stardom
In the Jharkhand Premier League (JPL), representing the Ranchi Titans, he earned a reputation as a clean striker and aggressive top-order run-scorer, logging multiple half-centuries including blistering knocks of 90 and 82.
The Duleep Final: Seizing The Big Stage
Coming into the Duleep Trophy title clash after East Zone won the toss and elected to bat, Mohan walked out under pressure. While Sooryavanshi provided an early blitz (44 off 37) and Easwaran anchored with a composed 72, South Zone's bowling attack threatened to break through the middle order.
Instead of retreating into a defensive shell, Mohan counter-attacked:
Key Partnership: Partnering his state captain Ishan Kishan, Mohan stitched together a crucial 94-run partnership for the fourth wicket off just 128 deliveries.
Positive Intent: Operating at a brisk strike rate of 70.83, Mohan used his feet purposefully against South Zone’s spinners and capitalized on loose lengths with authoritative drives through the off-side.
Milestone: The knock marked Mohan’s fourth First-Class half-century, but undeniably the most significant of his young career, guiding East Zone past the 250-run mark and putting them firmly in the driver's seat.
Context Of Final And Road Ahead For Shikhar
East Zone last won the Duleep Trophy in 2012-13 at the same Chennai venue. They reached the 2026 final by beating defending champions Central Zone in the semi-final, with Sooryavanshi, Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar prominent. South Zone arrived with added star power in Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal.
Mohan’s selection and performance underlined East Zone’s depth. A player who had sat out the entire campaign until the biggest match produced the most substantial innings of the opening day and gave his side a solid platform.
At 21, with strong red-ball and List A numbers already on the board, Mohan is one of the young Jharkhand batters now firmly on the domestic radar.
For domestic selectors, performance in high-stakes knockout fixtures carries immense weight. Mohan's composure under pressure and ability to score at an assertive tempo in red-ball cricket mark him as one of East Zone's most exciting young prospects to track heading into the Ranji Trophy season.
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