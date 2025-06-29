Smriti Mandhana led Indian women's team defeated England women's team by 97 runs in the first T20I on Saturday. This marked England's biggest defeat in T20Is. Along with Mandhana's stellar century, a 20-year-old spinner Shree Charani stole the show taking 4 wickets on her T20I debut. Charani announced her on the international stage with wickets of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell. Here's more on the slow left arm orthodox bowler-

First Woman From Her District

She hails from Andhra Pradesh based in Erramalle village, Veerapunayuni Palli mandal, YSR-Kadapa district. She at 20 became the first woman cricketer from her district to play from India. Her father is an employee at the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Project. She draws inspiration from Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and her current captain Smriti Mandhana.

From Domestic Success to WPL

Shree Charani’s cricket journey began during her school years, where she stood out in age-group tournaments. Her talent quickly propelled her to the domestic stage, representing Andhra and later earning a spot in India’s Under-19 squad. Known for her skills as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and a capable left-handed batter, Charani made a strong impression early on.

At the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, she sparked a bidding war before being picked up by the Delhi Capitals for ₹55 lakh. Her WPL debut on March 1, 2025, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was remarkable as she dismissed Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh in the same over, ending with figures of 2/18 in a dominant nine-wicket win. Charani also featured in the WPL final against the Mumbai Indians, where she continued her form with two crucial wickets and an impressive tournament average of 17.75.

In domestic cricket, she delivered standout performances in the Senior Women's Multi-day Challenger Trophy held in March 2025, including a five-wicket haul against India B. She wrapped up the tournament with nine wickets across three matches, reinforcing her rising status in Indian women's cricket.

X Factor For World Cup 2025

Shree Charani made her ODI debut on April 27 against Sri Lanka, where she picked up six wickets across five matches, averaging 43.16. Her steady performances earned her a spot in both the ODI and T20I squads for India’s tour of England in May 2025, marking another significant step in her rapidly rising career. Considering it an ODI World Cup year and that too at home, India would like Charani to cement her place with consistent performances then wreaking havoc at the big stage of the ODI World Cup. The prestigious event will begin on September 30 with co-hosts India and Sri Lanka facing off in the opening match of the tournament at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.