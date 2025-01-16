Who Is Sitanshu Kotak? Meet The Man Who Will Likely Be India’s Next Batting Coach

After India's underwhelming performances in Test cricket under Gautam Gambhir's leadership as head coach, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering changes to the coaching staff. Among the leading names to join the revamped setup is Sitanshu Kotak, a respected figure in Indian domestic cricket and coaching circles.

According to multiple reports, Kotak has emerged as the front-runner for the batting coach role, which has been vacant in Gambhir's support staff. If appointed, his first major assignment could be the white-ball series against England, followed by the prestigious 2025 Champions Trophy.

Current Support Staff Structure

Gambhir's current coaching team lacks a designated batting coach, with Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate serving as assistant coaches. Morne Morkel and T Dilip handle the bowling and fielding departments, respectively. Kotak's inclusion is expected to add significant depth to the team's batting strategy.

Who Is Sitanshu Kotak?

Sitanshu Kotak, 52, is a name synonymous with consistency and excellence in Indian domestic cricket. Although he never represented India internationally, Kotak's stellar career for Saurashtra made him one of the finest first-class cricketers of his time.

Domestic Cricket Legend

First-Class Record: 130 matches, 8061 runs, average 41.76

List A Record: 89 matches, 3083 runs, average 42.23

T20 Career: 9 matches

Transition to Coaching

Since retiring in 2013, Kotak has transitioned seamlessly into coaching and has been actively involved with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He has held several key positions over the years:

Head Coach of India 'A'

Kotak replaced Rahul Dravid in 2019 as the head coach of India 'A' when Dravid was promoted to head the NCA. Under Kotak's leadership, India 'A' achieved consistent performances, including a successful shadow tour of Australia.

National Team Assignments

Ireland Tour 2023: Head coach when Jasprit Bumrah led the T20I side.

South Africa ODI Series 2023: Head coach for a three-match series while the main coaching staff prepared for Test commitments.

Frequently traveled with the Indian senior team as part of VVS Laxman’s coaching team.

IPL Experience

Kotak served as the assistant coach of Gujarat Lions during the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons, further honing his tactical acumen.

Why Kotak Could Be the Ideal Fit

Kotak’s rich experience in domestic cricket and his familiarity with India’s upcoming talent pool make him an ideal choice for the batting coach role. Having worked closely with players during their formative years at the NCA and India 'A', Kotak understands their strengths and areas of improvement.

Moreover, his record as a dependable run-scorer during his playing days reflects his ability to adapt to challenging conditions—an insight he can impart to India’s current batting lineup.

A Strategic Move Amid Criticism

India's recent Test losses to New Zealand (0-3) and Australia (1-3) have intensified scrutiny of the coaching staff, particularly regarding the batting unit’s repeated failures. With stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma struggling for consistency, the addition of a specialist batting coach like Kotak could bring much-needed clarity and focus to the team’s preparation.

While the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement, Kotak’s appointment would mark a significant step towards addressing India’s batting woes and ensuring better performances in upcoming global tournaments.