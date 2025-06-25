Who Is Sonal Dinusha? Meet The Promising All-Rounder Filling Angelo Mathews’ Shoes In Sri Lanka’s Test Team

SL vs BAN: In a pivotal clash of the two-match Test series, Sri Lanka introduced a new face to their red-ball squad, as young all-rounder Sonal Dinusha made his much-anticipated Test debut, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Angelo Mathews. Playing at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, the second Test began with Bangladesh winning the toss and opting to bat first, but the visitors struggled as they were reduced to 160/6, thanks to some exceptional bowling, including a stunning spell from the debutant.

Sonal Dinusha Makes Impressive Test Debut

Sonal Dinusha, the 24-year-old Colombo-born all-rounder, marked his arrival in international Test cricket in style. Handed the cap as a replacement for recently retired Angelo Mathews, Dinusha immediately made an impact with the ball on a surface already showing signs of assistance for spinners.

Bowling with composure beyond his years, the left-arm spinner bagged two key wickets for just 10 runs. His first victim was Liton Das, followed by the crucial dismissal of senior batter Mushfiqur Rahim, tightening the screws on Bangladesh’s innings and earning praise from teammates and fans alike.

Who is Sonal Dinusha?

Born on December 4, 2000, Dinusha is a left-handed batter and left-arm orthodox spinner, regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Sri Lankan domestic cricket. A product of Mahanama College in Colombo, Dinusha has carved a name for himself with consistent performances in First-Class cricket.

In 48 First-Class matches, he has scored 2,478 runs at an average of 40.62, including seven centuries and twelve fifties. With the ball, he has taken 99 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 24.79, boasting a solid strike rate of 44.1. His dual skill set makes him an invaluable asset, especially on spin-friendly pitches like Colombo.

Angelo Mathews’ Departure Opens Door for the Future

Sonal Dinusha’s debut was necessitated by the retirement of Angelo Mathews from Test cricket. Mathews, a veteran of the Sri Lankan side, played his final Test in Galle earlier in the series. His exit leaves behind a legacy of resilience and match-winning contributions, but also a significant void one that Dinusha hopes to fill over the coming years.

Bangladesh Falter After Winning Toss

Despite choosing to bat first, Bangladesh couldn’t convert the advantage. The visitors struggled to find momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. At 160/6, their innings is under serious pressure, especially with Dinusha and the rest of Sri Lanka's spin attack looking in top form.