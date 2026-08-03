Subhadeep Ghosh, the former domestic cricketer, has been appointed as the new fielding coach for the Indian men's cricket team, replacing T Dilip, whose contract was not extended after the white-ball tour of England. Dilip held the role for nearly five years.
His first assignment with the senior men’s team is the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026, starting in Galle on August 15.
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Born on 13 November 1968 in Digboi, Assam, the 57-year-old Subhadeep Ghosh is a seasoned coach with extensive experience across Indian domestic and international pathways.
Playing Career
Teams Represented: Ghosh is a former domestic cricketer. He played as a right-handed middle-order batter and part-time off-spinner for Assam and Railways.
Format Stats: He featured in 17 first-class matches (scoring 316 runs, including two fifties) and 17 List A games (307 runs). He debuted in the 1994-95 season; his last first-class appearance was in 2004 and his final List A game in 2005.
Reputation: While his run-tally was modest, Ghosh was primarily recognized for his agility and sharp movement in the field during his playing days.
Coaching Resume & Experience
Ghosh brings nearly two decades of coaching experience across elite, franchise, and pathway setups:
BCCI Centre of Excellence (formerly NCA): Worked for over six to seven years at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, working closely alongside former head coach Rahul Dravid to develop youth talent.
India Women’s Senior Team: Served as the fielding coach for two years, including major tournaments such as the 2021 Australia tour, the 2022 ODI World Cup, and the 2023 T20 World Cup.
Age-Group & Domestic Teams: Coached India A and the India U-19 squad (including their runner-up campaign at the 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa). He also served as the head coach of Assam's senior men's team.
IPL Experience: Worked as part of the support staff for Kolkata Knight Riders during their title-winning 2014 IPL season and later served as the fielding coach for Delhi Capitals.
T Dilip, who was widely popularized for his inventive "Best Fielder" dressing room medal tradition - served as India’s fielding coach since 2021 (with a later one-year extension).
His tenure included major successes under Rahul Dravid and then Gautam Gambhir, but recent fielding performances - particularly on the England white-ball tour - drew criticism, and the BCCI chose not to renew his contract.
The change comes alongside Ryan ten Doeschate stepping down as assistant coach after the same England tour (he declined an extension for personal reasons and later linked up with KKR in a strategy role).
Ghosh joins Gautam Gambhir’s support staff for the Sri Lanka Tests and subsequent assignments, bringing extensive experience from the domestic, age-group, women’s, and franchise systems into the senior men’s setup.
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