Who is Sunil Joshi? Punjab Kings Coach And Former India Selector Joins India A Setup

India’s middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of the India A team that will face Australia A in two unofficial Test matches at home. While Hrishikesh Kanitkar remains head coach, former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has been brought in as the spin-bowling coach. Additionally, Mumbai’s current assistant coach Atul Ranade has been appointed as the fielding coach for the series. Iyer, who also leads Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, has been in strong form and was expected to be part of the Asia Cup squad. However, despite scoring over 600 runs in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 175 and guiding PBKS to their first final in 11 years, he was omitted; a decision that drew criticism from fans and experts alike.

A source confirmed to the Times of India that Joshi and Ranade have been appointed specifically for the Australia A series. Joshi also serves as the spin-bowling coach for Punjab Kings in the IPL and has prior experience as a chief selector of India’s senior men’s team.

The series will begin on September 16, with both matches scheduled at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Sunil Joshi’s career highlights

The Karnataka-born cricketer played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs for India. In Tests, he took 41 wickets at an average of 35.85, including a five-wicket haul. His highest Test score is 92. In ODIs, he has 69 wickets at 36.36 average with a five-wicket haul and has scored 584 runs from 45 innings, including a fifty. He also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the Indian Premier League's inaugural edition.

In a significant move, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will join the India A squad for the second multi-day match. The BCCI confirmed that they will replace two existing players, although the names of those being replaced remain undisclosed. This inclusion will allow both Rahul and Siraj to regain match fitness ahead of India’s home season beginning October 2. Neither player is part of the Asia Cup squad and both had been rested after the drawn five-match Test series against England.

India A squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain, wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur. KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are included for the second match.

Australia A squad

Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott.