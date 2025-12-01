Who Is the Greatest ODI Batsman - Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Sunil Gavaskar Finally Answers
Sunil Gavaskar crowns Virat Kohli as the greatest ODI batsman after his 52nd century, saying surpassing Sachin Tendulkar places Kohli alone at the top of one-day cricket.
- Sunil Gavaskar says Virat Kohli is the greatest ODI batsman ever after his record-breaking 52nd century in Ranchi.
-
- Ricky Ponting’s rare praise for Kohli strengthens the ODI GOAT debate, giving the Indian star massive global validation.
-
- Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 51 ODI hundreds, Kohli has redefined modern one-day cricket’s benchmark for excellence.
Trending Photos
In a debate that has consumed cricket fans for years, Sunil Gavaskar—one of India’s most respected cricketing voices—has delivered a decisive, headline-making verdict. After Virat Kohli slammed his 52nd ODI hundred in Ranchi, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic 51, Gavaskar declared that Kohli now stands “alone at the very top” of one-day cricket.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Mohammad Kaif: Inside His Beautiful Love Story With Wife Pooja Yadav Kaif
For decades, Tendulkar’s dominance in ODIs was considered unreachable. His 51 centuries seemed like a mountain no modern player could climb. Yet Kohli, at 35, has ascended beyond it—doing so in a far more demanding, high-pressure era marked by relentless schedules, evolving formats, and fierce global competition.
Gavaskar’s Powerful Endorsement: “He Is the Greatest in the One-Day Format”
Speaking on JioHotstar during the IND vs SA 1st ODI mid-innings show, Gavaskar didn’t merely applaud Kohli’s milestone—he shut down the GOAT debate with unusual conviction.
“It’s not just me. Those who have played with him and against him agree he is the greatest in the one-day format,”
— Sunil Gavaskar
Calling Kohli’s 52 ODI tons “stratospheric,” Gavaskar stressed that consistency, longevity, and adaptability have elevated Kohli into a realm where only a select few have ever existed.
His verdict was not emotional—it was analytical, rooted in peer respect and statistical dominance.
Ricky Ponting’s Approval: The Ultimate Neutral Verdict
Perhaps the most influential endorsement came from outside India. Gavaskar revealed that Ricky Ponting, one of world cricket’s toughest critics and fiercest competitors, recently stated that Virat Kohli is the best ODI batter he has ever seen.
“It is rare—very rare—to get praise from an Australian. If Ponting says he’s the best, then there’s no argument,”
— Gavaskar
Ponting’s verdict is crucial because it removes national bias from the conversation, giving Kohli’s claim unprecedented global legitimacy.
Surpassing Sachin: A Moment That Defined an Era
When Tendulkar retired, many believed his ODI century record was eternal. Kohli didn’t just chase it—he demolished it with remarkable precision. His Ranchi masterclass, a commanding 135 off 120 balls, wasn’t just another entry on a stats sheet; it was a moment that redefined greatness.
Gavaskar contextualised it perfectly:
“Sachin has been right up there with 51 hundreds. But when you pass the great Sachin Tendulkar, then you know where you stand.”
This wasn’t diminishing Tendulkar—it was acknowledging Kohli’s unprecedented climb to the summit.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv