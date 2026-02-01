Who is Usman Tariq? Pakistan spinner accused of chucking vs Australia, Repeated offender, Fans alleges Pak will use him vs India as 'unfair advantage'

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in world cricket ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, not just for his performances but for the renewed scrutiny surrounding his bowling action. With Pakistan reportedly keen on using him in the high-voltage India clash on February 15, the debate has intensified across social media and cricketing circles.

The controversy flared up again during Pakistan’s historic T20I series win over Australia in Lahore, where Tariq played a key role in dismantling the visitors. While Pakistan celebrated a 90-run win in the second T20I, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green appeared visibly unhappy after being dismissed, mimicking Tariq’s bowling action on his way back to the pavilion; an act widely interpreted as an accusation of chucking.

Not The First Time

Notably, Green is not the first international cricketer to raise concerns over Tariq’s action on the field. A video from an earlier match featuring England batter Tom Banton confronting Tariq has resurfaced online, adding fuel to the debate. These clips have gone viral, with several former players and fans demanding stricter scrutiny ahead of the World Cup.

Despite the noise, it is important to note that the ICC has cleared Usman Tariq’s bowling action on two separate occasions. Addressing the criticism in a past interview, Tariq defended himself by stating, “I do have two elbows in my arm. My arm bends naturally. I have got this tested and cleared. My bent arm is a biological issue.”

Tariq, meanwhile, chose not to stay silent after the Green incident. Following Pakistan’s dominant win, he posted a video on Instagram showing an upset child, captioned “After getting out” with a laughing emoji widely seen as a direct response to Green’s gesture.

Impressive Numbers Back His Case

Statistically, Tariq’s rise has been eye-catching. In just three T20Is, he has taken eight wickets at an average of 7.50 and an economy of 5.62, exceptional numbers in modern T20 cricket. His overall T20 record is equally strong: 67 wickets in 41 matches at an average of 16.25. These figures explain why Pakistan see him as a potential X-factor, especially on spin-friendly surfaces.

World Cup Selection Adds to the Heat

Usman Tariq has been named in Pakistan’s provisional T20 World Cup 2026 squad, alongside stars like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Naseem Shah, under captain Salman Ali Agha. With PCB yet to formally announce its final stance on the tournament, reports suggest Pakistan are keen to unleash Tariq against India, a move that has divided fans.

While Twitteratis accuse Pakistan of seeking an unfair edge, the PCB maintains that all players in the squad are ICC-cleared. As things stand, Tariq remains eligible, in form, and firmly in Pakistan’s plans.

Whether he becomes a World Cup hero or remains a lightning rod for controversy, one thing is certain: Usman Tariq will be under the microscope when the T20 World Cup begins.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup group fixtures:

v Netherlands: February 7, Colombo

v USA: February 10, Colombo

v India: February 15, Colombo

v Namibia: February 18, Colombo