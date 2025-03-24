Who is Vipraj Nigam, Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Who Impressed On IPL Debut Against Lucknow Super Giants

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals are facing Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 4 of IPL 2025 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In their campaign opener, Vipraj Nigam, a leg-spinner, made his debut for Delhi Capitals on Monday.

Vipraj, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs. 50 lakh during the mega auction in Jeddah last year. The 20-year-old came into limelight after his brilliant performance in the UPT20 2024. He played 12 matches and took 20 wickets at an impressive strike rate of 11.15.

Thereafter, Vipraj made debut for his state side Uttar Pradesh in all formats. The leg-spinner has played three first-class, five List-A and seven T20 matches, all of which came in the 2024-25 season.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, Vipraj took eight wickets at an economy of just over seven. Apart from his batting, he is a handy batter as well.

On his debut for Delhi Capitals, Vipraj picked just one wicket and conceded 35 runs in 2 overs. However, he played an attacking knock with the bat, scoring 39 off 15 and played a crucial role in Delhi's win over LSG.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Impact Subs

Lucknow Super Giants: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande