Who is Xavier Bartlett? Young Punjab Kings Pacer Who Dismissed Virat Kohli For A Duck Rocking India In Adelaide

Xavier Colin Bartlett (born December 17, 1998) is an Australian international cricketer known for his right-arm fast-medium bowling. Originally from Adelaide, South Australia, Bartlett moved to the Gold Coast, Queensland, at age seven, where he developed his cricketing skills playing junior cricket for Surfers Paradise. He made his first-grade debut for the Gold Coast Dolphins at just 17 in 2015. Bartlett’s domestic career took off when he secured a rookie contract with Queensland in 2017-18. He debuted in first-class cricket during the 2019-20 Sheffield Shield season and made his T20 debut for Brisbane Heat in the 2020-21 Big Bash League (BBL), picking up three wickets in just his second game. Despite a series of stress fractures in his back that temporarily stalled his rise, Bartlett bounced back spectacularly in 2023-24. He topped the BBL wicket charts with 20 scalps at an average of 14.70, earning Brisbane Heat’s Player of the Tournament award as they clinched the title.

On the international stage, Bartlett first made waves in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, before making his ODI debut against West Indies in February 2024, where he claimed 4/21 and 4/38 in his first two matches. His T20I career followed quickly, taking 11 wickets in seven games at an economy of 6.84. He also had a stint with Kent in eight Vitality Blast matches in 2024, taking nine wickets. In franchise cricket, Bartlett was signed by Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 for INR 80 lakhs and also joined the San Francisco Unicorns for Major League Cricket 2025.

Adelaide ODI Context: Bartlett’s Game-Changing Spell

At Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025, Bartlett once again showed why he’s considered one of Australia’s most dangerous young pacers. India, chasing consistency after losing the first ODI in Perth, made a cautious start. Skipper Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma faced steady pressure from the Australian pacers in the early overs.

Bartlett, brought into the attack in the seventh over, turned the game on its head. On his first delivery, he dismissed Shubman Gill, who was caught by Mitchell Marsh, and moments later trapped Virat Kohli LBW for a duck after just four balls. His twin strikes left India at 42 for 2, giving Australia an early psychological advantage. Despite the early blow, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer rebuilt the innings with a century stand, providing India some stability. However, Mitchell Starc ended Rohit’s resistance, and leg-spinner Adam Zampa wreaked havoc on the middle and lower order, taking four crucial wickets, including Iyer, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

At 226 for 8, India seemed on the verge of collapse, but Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh added a vital 37-run ninth-wicket partnership, taking the final total to 264 for 9. Bartlett’s early strikes and disciplined seam bowling made him the standout bowler of the innings, leaving India to rely on their own pace attack to chase under challenging conditions.