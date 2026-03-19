'Who says British invented cricket, Krishna played it first': Indian spiritual leader makes shocking claim during Sanatan League worth Rs 1,400,000,000

In a unique convergence of faith and sport, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur has launched the Sanatan Premier League (SPL), a T10 tennis ball cricket tournament designed to promote Sanatan values alongside athletic discipline. Valued at ₹140 crore in its first edition, the league seeks to elevate "gully cricket" to a national stage, complete with television broadcasts on Sony and a lucrative prize pool including cars and motorcycles.

A Spiritual Spin on the Game

During the inauguration at Indore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 12, Devkinandan Thakur challenged traditional narratives regarding the sport's origins. “Who says cricket was invented by the British? Our Krishna ji played it first. It is our game. And now his children will play it too,” Thakur announced to a crowd that included league commissioner Madan Lal and commentator Chetan Sharma.

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INVENTION OF CRICKET



Hindu spiritual speaker Devki Nandan Thakur said that cricket is not a game of the British He explained the whole story and claimed that cricket was actually invented by the Hindu god Krishna, so how can it be considered a game of the British? pic.twitter.com/CRdPspVfLA — Stubbsy (@spideypant_) March 17, 2026

The league’s branding is deeply rooted in Indian history and spirituality. The eight participating teams are named after historical warriors and icons:

Rani Lakshmibai Strikers (Uttar Pradesh)

Chandra Shekhar Azad Thunders (Uttarakhand)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Lions (Gujarat)

Maharana Pratap Ranbakure (Rajasthan)

Dravid Chola Rockers (South India)

Chattrapati Shivaji Warriors (Maharashtra)

Ahilya Mata Guardians (Madhya Pradesh)

Indraprastha Kings (Delhi)

Professional Aspirations and Corporate Backing

Despite the spiritual framing, the SPL maintains a heavy professional structure. The tournament is supported by 22 MSME brands across wellness, infrastructure, and media, including Evolve and Forbes Global Properties. Antriksh Rana, founder of Evolve and owner of the Gujarat franchise, noted that this edition is merely a "trailer" for a larger "film" next year, hinting at potential future associations with major corporations like Reliance.

Former India cricketer Madan Lal remains optimistic about the talent pool but stressed the need for longevity. “If SPL becomes a one-off event, it won’t have much impact. But if they keep organising it year after year, and the players continue to evolve, the league will grow,” Lal observed.

Player Perspectives and Sanatan Values

The 120 players selected through nationwide trials are all Hindus, a criteria that has drawn mixed reactions from local observers. For players like 22 year old Jay Kumar of the Rani Lakshmibai Strikers, the environment provides a comfortable space for religious expression. “Earlier, I was never very comfortable openly talking about visiting temples or having faith in God. But here, it feels natural because it forms the base,” Kumar said.

For others, the league is a vital financial lifeline. 15 year old fast bowler Himanshu Singh Sobarwal, whose family earns roughly ₹11,000 from two months of farming, earned the same amount in just three days at the SPL. “SPL came as a ray of hope that I can play cricket in a professional capacity at a platform where I will be seen, if I perform,” Sobarwal noted.

Cultural Presentation and Engagement

The league replaced traditional cheerleaders with dhol players and patriotic dance performances depicting the life of Bhagat Singh and the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. Brand ambassadors for the teams include high profile spiritual orators such as Aniruddhacharya and Chinmayanand Bapu, who are also scheduled to participate in a "Maharaj’s Unity Warm-Up Match."

While the stands remained largely empty despite free entry, the league’s aggressive social media push, led by Thakur’s two million Instagram followers and shout outs from stars like Suresh Raina and The Great Khali, suggests a digital first strategy. As the tournament concludes with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat in the semi finals, organizers hope the SPL will eventually become the "IPL of tennis ball cricket."

Who won?

MPR Rajasthan (Maharana Pratap Ranbakure) won the inaugural Sanatan Premier League (SPL) 2026!In the grand finale on March 15, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Indore, they defeated AMG Madhya Pradesh (Ahilya Mata Guardians) by 34 runs to claim the title.

Madhya Pradesh batted first and posted 80 runs.

Rajasthan chased it down comfortably, showcasing strong all-round performance.

Prize highlights:

Winners (MPR Rajasthan): Rs31 lakh cash prize.

Runners-up (AMG Madhya Pradesh): Rs15 lakh.

The tournament, conceptualized by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, blended T10 tennis-ball cricket with Sanatan values, patriotism, and cultural elements. It featured eight warrior-named teams, nationwide talent scouting, and broadcasts on Sony/Doordarshan Sports.