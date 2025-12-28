Who Was Hugh Morris? Former England Batter And ECB Chief Executive Dies At 62 After Cancer Battle

Hugh Morris, the former England and Glamorgan batter and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief executive, following a battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Morris, who worked in senior roles at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over the course of 16 years, was diagnosed twice with the disease - first in December 2002 and more recently in 2021.

A prolific opening batter, Morris had two spells as Glamorgan's captain and led the county to the Sunday League title in 1993. He was also capped three times by England and led the England A side on tours of South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

As ECB chief executive, he presided over a highly successful era for England's men's Test side, marked by three straight Ashes series victories.



ECB Condoles Richard Thompson's Demise

"Hugh Morris was a true giant of our game who played a transformative role in shaping cricket in England and Wales," said ECB chair Richard Thompson in a statement.

"He will be remembered as much by what he did on the field, as what he did off the field. He gave his life to cricket in a selfless and extraordinary way. He personified the values and qualities that make the game so special and Hugh so unique.

From everyone at the ECB, I would like to offer my condolences to Hugh’s family and friends," he added.

Hugh Morris' Long-Lasting Legacy With Glamorgan

Morris, born in Cardiff in 1963, is remembered as one of Glamorgan’s most respected figures both on and off the field. An elegant left-handed opener with a calm temperament he scored more than 28,000 runs across formats for his home county after making his debut while still a schoolboy in 1981.

Morris was appointed as Glamorgan’s youngest-ever captain, aged 22, in 1986 and five years later earned his three Test caps for the England Men’s team.

Though his international career was brief, his domestic achievements were substantial. Morgan led Glamorgan to a drought-breaking Sunday League title in 1993, during his second stint as captain, and was a part of their 1997 County Championship title-winning team. He earned a reputation as one of the most technically assured openers of his generation scoring 53 first-class centuries.

After retiring from playing, Morris transitioned seamlessly into off-field leadership. He served as Glamorgan’s chief executive and was the first Managing Director of England Cricket, where he played a pivotal role in modernising the national setup.

His tenure oversaw structural reforms, investment in player development and the foundations of England success, including three successive men’s Ashes series wins – including the 2010/11 tour of Australia - and the breakthrough 2010 ICC World T20 victory while he was Managing Director.

Returning to Glamorgan in later years, most significantly as Chief Executive Officer, Morris continued to champion Welsh cricket with the same passion he had shown as a young opener walking out at Sophia Gardens. His commitment to strengthening the county system and promoting the sport across England and Wales has left a long-lasting legacy.