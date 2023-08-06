Who Was Shreyas Hareesh? 13-Year-Old Bengaluru Rider Who Lost His Life In Fatal Crash At Madras Motor Racing Track In Chennai

In a heart-wrenching incident that shook the Indian motor racing community, 13-year-old Shreyas Hareesh, affectionately known as 'The Bengaluru Kid,' tragically passed away after a fatal crash during the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. Shreyas had already made history earlier in the year by becoming the first Indian to reach the World Championship final in two-wheeler racing held in Spain. His promising career was cut short on that fateful day at the Madras International Circuit, leaving the entire nation mourning the loss of a prodigious talent.

India's youngest National Champion, all of 12 years. Shreyas Hareesh will be representing India at the World miniGP Championship to be held in Valencia, aspain this year. Best wishes Shreyas ... rock it _ @anandmahindra @Tejasvi_Surya @blsanthosh @sachin_rt @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/n97Pbs15Py — Hareesh Parandhaman (@hareeshcp) September 5, 2022

A Rising Star's Ascent to Glory

Shreyas Hareesh, born on July 26, 2010, displayed a remarkable affinity for motorcycle racing from a tender age. His journey began in the FIM Mini-GP in India, where he showcased extraordinary skill and claimed victory in the championship in 2022. This triumph caught the attention of TVS, who recognized his potential and provided him with extensive training and a TVS bike for the races.

A Trailblazer on the International Stage

Shreyas' relentless dedication to his craft led him to achieve a historic milestone in May when he represented India in the FIM Mini-GP World Championship held in Spain. The young racer secured commendable 5th and 4th positions in the first and second races, respectively, proving his mettle on the international stage.

Triumphs and Dreams Cut Short

Throughout the 2023 racing season, Shreyas continued to make waves in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship, particularly in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship. His impressive performances and four consecutive wins marked him as one of the most promising racers in the country. However, tragedy struck during the third round of the championship at the Madras International Circuit.

The Tragic Incident and Its Aftermath

During the Rookie race in which Shreyas had qualified in pole position, disaster struck as he fell and suffered a grievous head injury, leading to the cancellation of the remaining races that weekend. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being rushed to the hospital, the young talent succumbed to his injuries, leaving the racing fraternity in shock and grief.

A Nation Mourns and Remembers

Shreyas Hareesh's untimely demise not only saddened the Indian motorsport community but also touched the hearts of people across the nation. He was known for his passion, determination, and exceptional control over his machine. His dreams of representing India in the MotoGP and becoming an international racing star were cut short, leaving a void that will be hard to fill.