Ravichandran Ashwin, former India all-rounder and cricket strategist, has hailed Abhishek Sharma as India’s next-generation X-factor, advocating for his inclusion in the ODI squad. The young left-handed opener has been a revelation in T20Is, but his consistent performances in 2025 and the Asia Cup have strengthened calls for his transition to the 50-over format.

Abhishek Sharma: Redefining India’s Powerplay Batting

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma has been a cornerstone of India’s T20I strategy since his debut post the 2024 World Cup. In 33 T20Is, he has accumulated 1,115 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 188.02, including two centuries and six fifties. During the Asia Cup, Abhishek topped the run charts with 314 runs at a strike rate of 200, hitting 19 sixes. Ashwin noted that Sharma has "reimagined India’s powerplay batting" and could potentially become the Men’s Team Player of the Year.

Sharma’s consistency earned him a spot in India A and secured his place in the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup squad. His adaptability and aggressive stroke play make him a natural candidate for ODI selection, filling a vital role at the top of the order.

Varun Chakravarthy: India’s Bowler of the Year

Alongside Abhishek Sharma, Ashwin singled out Varun Chakravarthy as India’s standout bowler. Once sidelined, Chakravarthy has reinvented himself as a mystery spinner, making a significant impact in both ODIs and T20Is. In 2025, he picked up 36 T20I wickets and 10 ODI wickets, cementing his status as a reliable match-winner. Ashwin highlighted that Chakravarthy’s unique bowling style and mental resilience have made him an indispensable asset, particularly in India’s white-ball strategy.

Chakravarthy’s journey from fifth-division cricket in Chennai to the top of the T20I rankings reflects his perseverance and adaptability. His role will be pivotal in India’s title defense at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where spin strategy could determine match outcomes.

Veteran Influence: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

While spotlighting emerging stars, Ashwin also praised veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their enduring hunger to win a 50-over World Cup. Both players have showcased brilliant form in domestic tournaments, with Rohit scoring 155 for Mumbai and Kohli hitting 131 and 77 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their continued excellence provides a blend of experience and leadership that complements the youthful exuberance of players like Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy.