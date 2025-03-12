England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is on the hunt for a new white-ball captain following Jos Buttler’s resignation on February 28, 2025. With the 2025-26 season fast approaching, speculation is rife about who will step up to lead England’s ODI and T20I sides. Among the top contenders is England’s Test captain, Ben Stokes, who has reportedly shown interest in the role. ECB’s managing director, Rob Key, has confirmed that Stokes, a talismanic all-rounder and a two-time World Cup winner, is being seriously considered for the job. Stokes played a crucial role in England’s triumphs at the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, making him a prime candidate to take on the leadership mantle.

Rob Key Confirms Stokes’ Interest

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Rob Key revealed that he recently broached the subject with Stokes. While there was no formal offer, the Test skipper did not dismiss the idea. “I haven’t really spoken to him (Stokes) about it, to be honest. I (just) sort of said to him the other day, (after) when I did the round table (interview) with the written journalists, and said (to Stokes), ‘Oh, by the way, I have just said you are in consideration for the white-ball gig,’” Key explained.

“And he sort of then puts the thumbs-up emoji and stuff like that, as if to say, ‘OK’—not that I have offered him that, but they are the sort of conversations that we have.” While Stokes’ commitment to Test cricket has been well-documented, his recent efforts to regain full fitness—currently training in Abu Dhabi—suggest he may be open to returning to white-ball cricket in a leadership capacity.

Strong Competition for the Captaincy Role

While Stokes is a frontrunner, England has other strong candidates in the mix. Harry Brook, who captained England’s white-ball side in the home series against Australia in September 2024 and served as Buttler’s deputy during the Champions Trophy 2025, is another viable option. Key acknowledged the need for careful deliberation before making a final decision. “I am going to think pretty hard, along with a few other people, over the next few weeks and try and work out what we think the best thing is,” he stated.

The Ben Stokes Factor: Is White-Ball Captaincy the Right Fit?

Stokes’ leadership credentials are unquestionable. He has successfully led England’s Test side since taking over from Joe Root, instilling an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket. However, the demands of white-ball cricket, particularly the packed international schedule, could be a key factor in determining his availability. England will also need to weigh Stokes’ long-term suitability for the role, considering his past injury struggles and his decision to step away from ODIs in 2022 before making a short-lived return for the 2023 World Cup.