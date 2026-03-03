Who will be next Pakistan captain after poor show in T20 World Cup 2026? Babar Azam, Shadab Khan or Salman Ali Agha; Shahid Afridi answers

Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 has triggered immediate questions over leadership. With reports indicating that Salman Ali Agha could be removed, the debate has narrowed to four names: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has now entered the conversation with explosive remarks, rejecting one contender outright and backing an aggressive alternative.

Why Pakistan’s Captaincy Is Under Review

Pakistan’s Super 8 elimination was the tipping point. They lost to India in the group stage, were beaten by England in the Super 8, saw their game against New Zealand washed out, and failed to defeat Sri Lanka by the required margin to qualify.

In the decisive clash at Pallekele, Pakistan posted 221 for 8 but needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 148 or below to advance. Sri Lanka finished on 207 for 6, knocking Pakistan out. This is Pakistan’s fourth straight ICC tournament without a semi-final appearance. That pattern has intensified scrutiny on leadership and tactical direction.

Is Salman Ali Agha’s Tenure Ending?

Salman Ali Agha became Pakistan’s fourth T20I captain in 12 months when he was appointed. That level of churn rarely produces stability. In his first T20 World Cup as skipper, he scored 60 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.00. For a T20 captain expected to influence tempo, those returns are underwhelming. The Pakistan Cricket Board now faces a choice between continuity and reset.

Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan

Speculation has linked Shadab Khan to the captaincy, particularly given his leadership experience in franchise cricket and backing from coach Mike Hesson. Afridi dismissed the idea bluntly. "Looking at his performance, I wouldn't even keep him in the team, let alone give him the captaincy," he said on Samaa TV. Shadab scored 118 runs and took five wickets in seven matches during the tournament. While not disastrous, those numbers have not convinced critics that he is a transformative leader. Afridi also questioned the continued support behind Shadab.

"If Mike Hesson stays on as the coach - he was also there at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League - Mike Hesson became Pakistan's coach after his stint in the PSL. From there, his association with Shadab started."

"The head coach is giving Shadab chance after chance. That's why I said Shadab can become the next Pakistan captain. But looking at his recent performance, he doesn't even deserve a place in the playing XI."

The comments underline internal tensions between performance metrics and perceived backing.

Babar Azam Or Shaheen Afridi?

Babar Azam remains Pakistan’s most accomplished T20 batter and a former captain. Reappointing him would provide stability, but past criticism over strike rate and conservative powerplay tactics still lingers. Shaheen Shah Afridi offers intensity and leadership experience from franchise cricket. Fast bowlers as captains can shift team energy, though workload management becomes crucial in multi-format calendars. Both options carry strategic implications.

Afridi Backs Fakhar Zaman

Afridi has made his preference clear. "Looking at the current situation, I would go with Fakhar Zaman. I want an aggressive captain. Right now, only one player fits the bill, and that is Fakhar." Fakhar Zaman represents attacking T20 intent. His approach aligns with Afridi’s view that Pakistan need to reclaim an aggressive identity rather than operate reactively.