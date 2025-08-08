Who Will Be Rajasthan Royals Next Captain After Sanju Samson? Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Riyan Parag In IPL 2026 Leadership Race

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are facing a turbulent offseason as the franchise navigates a high-profile captaincy dilemma in the wake of Sanju Samson’s shocking trade request. With IPL 2026 on the horizon, the possible departure of their most iconic leader has sparked a tug-of-war between two rising Indian stars — Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag — over the coveted captaincy role.

Sanju Samson’s Shockwave: Why RR Are at a Crossroads

In a move that has sent ripples across IPL trading circles, Sanju Samson, RR’s longest-serving captain, highest run-scorer, and most successful leader, has officially asked to be traded or released. According to reports from Cricbuzz, ESPNcricinfo, and Indian Express, the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter’s relationship with the franchise has deteriorated beyond repair after 11 seasons.

The Royals have so far resisted offers, with owner Manoj Badale and head coach Rahul Dravid holding the final say. Samson is under contract until 2027, which theoretically gives RR the upper hand, but the player’s intent to move on — especially with interest from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — has created a tense standoff.

CSK, led by Stephen Fleming’s management, have shown strong interest, even meeting Samson in the US post-IPL 2025. However, the trade talks have stalled, with RR demanding two CSK players in exchange rather than a simple cash deal. If no agreement is reached, Samson may head into the IPL 2026 auction.

Riyan Parag: The Inside Track to the Captaincy?

With Samson sidelined due to a rib injury last season, Riyan Parag stepped in as stand-in skipper. Having been with RR since 2018, the Assam all-rounder has matured over the years, finally breaking into the Indian team setup. His leadership stint, however, was far from perfect — winning just 2 of 8 games and presiding over three painful consecutive run-chase collapses.

Parag’s strong relationship with RR management and his loyalty to the franchise could work in his favour, but questions remain over whether his tactical acumen and temperament match the demands of full-time captaincy in a high-pressure IPL environment.

The Yashasvi Jaiswal Factor: A Star With Leadership Ambitions

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become a mainstay in India’s batting lineup, and his meteoric rise has fuelled his leadership ambitions. Insiders suggest that his rumoured — and later cancelled — domestic cricket switch to Goa was motivated by a desire to captain a side. This move was reportedly shelved after Indian ODI skipper Rohit Sharma intervened.

If Jaiswal is overlooked in favour of Parag, it could trigger unrest, potentially leading to another high-profile departure. RR can ill afford to lose two of their biggest Indian batting assets in one offseason.

RR’s Big Picture: Balancing Stability and Star Power

The Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy saga is more than just a leadership question — it’s a test of the franchise’s ability to retain its core Indian talent while maintaining dressing-room harmony. With IPL 2022’s finalist squad already undergoing changes, the Royals risk a major identity shift if Samson leaves and Jaiswal feels sidelined.

RR’s management must weigh the pros and cons:

Parag offers loyalty and years of investment but lacks proven big-match leadership success.

Jaiswal brings youth, star appeal, and long-term leadership potential but might demand greater influence in team decisions.

Sanju Samson’s Legacy and the Stakes Ahead

Since his IPL debut in 2013, Sanju Samson has played 177 matches, amassing 4704 runs with 3 centuries and 26 fifties. As captain, he led RR in 67 matches, winning 33, and famously guided them to the IPL 2022 final. Retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, his departure would mark the end of an era for the Jaipur-based team.

If RR fail to resolve the Samson-CSK trade impasse, they could be forced to release him into the auction pool, where competition from multiple franchises could drive his price — and the drama — even higher.