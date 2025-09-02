Who Will Be Rajasthan Royals’ Next Coach? Kumar Sangakkara Returns to Replace Rahul Dravid Ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals are set for a major shake-up ahead of IPL 2026 as former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is poised to return as head coach, replacing Rahul Dravid, who has stepped away after a calm yet influential stint with the franchise. Alongside this coaching change, Royals’ long-serving skipper Sanju Samson will continue to lead the side, putting an end to captaincy speculations surrounding Riyan Parag and other contenders.

Sangakkara’s Second Stint With Rajasthan Royals

At 47, Sangakkara brings back his tactical brilliance and proven leadership qualities to the Jaipur-based franchise. This marks his second coaching tenure with Rajasthan Royals (RR) after a successful spell between 2021 and 2024, during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the team’s competitive edge.

A former Director of Cricket at RR, Sangakkara also carries vast coaching experience from international leagues such as CPL and The Hundred, along with high-profile administrative responsibilities at the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). His return is expected to inject long-term stability and sharper strategies into the Royals’ campaign for consistency and silverware.

Rahul Dravid’s Legacy at RR

The transition comes as Rahul Dravid steps down from his role. Known for his calm demeanor and emphasis on youth development, Dravid was instrumental in maintaining the Royals’ founding philosophy of nurturing emerging Indian talent. While his tenure didn’t bring a trophy, it cemented a culture of discipline and trust within the squad.

Sources suggest the separation was amicable, with Dravid preferring to scale down his coaching commitments. His quiet yet impactful influence has left an indelible mark on RR’s dressing room.

Samson-Sangakkara Partnership to Continue

Despite swirling rumors about a leadership change, Sanju Samson retains full backing from the Royals’ management and Sangakkara himself. At the helm since 2021, Samson’s combination of calm leadership and attacking batting has been central to RR’s identity.

The Samson-Sangakkara partnership, already tried and tested, is expected to steer Rajasthan Royals through a crucial transitional phase. Insiders believe this duo could provide the perfect balance between tactical expertise and player trust, a formula vital for RR’s success in IPL 2026.

Riyan Parag Captaincy Rumors Laid to Rest

One of the biggest talking points leading up to this decision was whether Riyan Parag, who briefly led RR in IPL 2025 during Samson’s absence, would be elevated as full-time captain. The Assamese all-rounder has shown promise, but the Royals have decided against a leadership switch for now.

Other names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana were also floated as potential leaders, given their domestic and IPL captaincy experience. However, the management’s decision to back Samson underscores their faith in continuity over experimentation.

Aakash Chopra Raises Leadership Concerns

Former India opener Aakash Chopra added spice to the debate, claiming internal pressure over Parag’s potential captaincy could have influenced both Dravid’s exit and reports of Samson’s possible discontent. He even speculated whether Ravichandran Ashwin, who played three seasons under Samson, could emerge as a left-field coaching option in the future.

While these claims remain speculative, they highlight the intensity of leadership debates within the RR camp and the high stakes attached to IPL decision-making.

What Sangakkara’s Return Means for RR in IPL 2026

With Sangakkara back in the dugout and Samson confirmed as captain, Rajasthan Royals appear to have restored clarity in their leadership structure. The move signals a focus on experience, tactical depth, and continuity rather than risking upheaval.

For fans, this means a return to the familiar and successful Samson-Sangakkara axis, which has previously delivered strong performances and kept RR competitive against IPL giants. With a settled captain and a world-class coach, the Royals will now aim to end their long wait for a second IPL title.