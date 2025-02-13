With IPL 2025 on the horizon, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to announce their new captain on Thursday (February 13). While many anticipated the return of Virat Kohli as RCB skipper, recent reports suggest that Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has emerged as the frontrunner for the role.

RCB’s Captaincy Conundrum: No Kohli, No Du Plessis

According to The Times of India, RCB’s initial strategy revolved around bringing back Kohli as captain after Faf du Plessis was released ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, strong indications from Kohli have forced the franchise to reconsider their plans, with Patidar now emerging as a serious contender for the leadership role.

The franchise has reportedly engaged in discussions with senior Indian players within the RCB camp before arriving at this decision. Meanwhile, former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya is also in the running, with mentor Dinesh Karthik playing a key role in the leadership search.

Who Is Rajat Patidar & Why Is He the Frontrunner?

Patidar, 31, has been with RCB since 2021 and was one of their three retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, secured for a hefty sum of Rs. 11 crore. Having captained Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, Patidar showcased his leadership credentials by guiding his team to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final and finishing as the top scorer in the summit clash.

His aggressive batting approach and calm demeanor make him a suitable candidate to lead a franchise known for its attacking mindset. Additionally, Patidar has expressed his willingness to take up the role, stating during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December 2024, “Of course, if I get an opportunity to lead RCB, that is what I am there for, and I will be happy. But it all depends on the franchise.”

RCB’s Leadership Shift: A New Era Beckons?

RCB’s decision to move away from established captaincy figures like Kohli and du Plessis indicates a strategic shift towards a younger, long-term leadership approach. With stalwarts like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant available at the auction, RCB opted against pursuing a high-profile captain, instead focusing on internal leadership options.

While Kohli remains a key figure in RCB’s batting lineup, his reluctance to take up captaincy signals his desire to focus purely on his performance rather than the pressures of leading the side. The last time Kohli captained RCB full-time was in 2021, and although he briefly stepped in as skipper for a few matches in IPL 2023, he has since distanced himself from the leadership responsibilities.

Krunal Pandya: A Dark Horse in the Captaincy Race?

Apart from Patidar, Krunal Pandya is also a name in contention for the captaincy. RCB acquired Pandya for Rs. 5.75 crore in the auction, and his experience leading Baroda in domestic cricket has made him a potential candidate for the leadership role. Despite a few controversial moments in his captaincy tenure, Pandya’s aggressive mindset and ability to rally his team could work in his favor.

RCB’s Special Announcement: All Eyes on Thursday

RCB has sent out media invites for a ‘special event’ on February 13 at 11:30 AM, where the captaincy announcement is expected. The event is likely to feature key members of the franchise, including Director of Cricket Mo Bobat, head coach Andy Flower, and mentor Dinesh Karthik.

With the IPL 2025 season set to kick off in the third week of March, RCB’s captaincy decision will play a crucial role in shaping their campaign. The team, which has never won the IPL title despite boasting some of the biggest names in cricket, will be hoping that their new leader can change their fortunes this season.

Will Rajat Patidar Be RCB’s Next Captain?

While the official announcement is awaited, all signs currently point towards Rajat Patidar taking over the leadership mantle for IPL 2025. His consistency with the bat, domestic leadership experience, and familiarity with the RCB setup make him a strong candidate.

For RCB fans, the anticipation is palpable. Whether Patidar’s potential captaincy will usher in a new era of success remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—RCB is making bold moves ahead of IPL 2025.