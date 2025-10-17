Who Will Buy RCB? Six Potential Owners Emerge, Including Parth Jindal - Reports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now seriously looking for an investor to take over the franchise right after winning their maiden IPL title. However, the quoted valuation of around $2 billion (Rs 17,592.7 crore approx.) by Diageo, the principal company that owns the franchise, has ruffled quite a few feathers, even among those who are interested in buying the franchise.

Six Investors Online

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise is reportedly up for sale, drawing interest from six prominent investors. Among them is Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, who is exploring the possibility of acquiring RCB. However, IPL regulations on cross-ownership require him to divest his stake in Delhi Capitals before proceeding with the purchase.

High-Profile Investors Eye the Franchise

Other notable parties reportedly interested include Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute, the Adani Group, and two U.S.-based private equity firms. The current owners, Diageo, are said to be seeking approximately $2 billion for the franchise.

Apart from those two, Adani Group and a Delhi-based businessman are also among the interested parties, along with a couple of private equity companies based in the US, who, as per the report, were believed to be weighing their options in terms of available funds and value they seek by going in that direction.

The valuation of the franchise will also depend upon the broadcaster deal, which is up for renewal in a couple of years and in the aftermath of the June 4 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, there are still reservations among investors about taking the franchise forward when the case is still not closed and things are still uncertain with respect to cricket getting back at the venue.

Looking Ahead

The potential sale follows RCB’s first IPL title in 2025, boosting its brand value and making it an attractive investment. Experts suggest that a change in ownership could bring strategic shifts in team management and operations, impacting future IPL seasons. As discussions continue, the cricketing community is watching closely to see who will take over one of the IPL’s most celebrated teams.