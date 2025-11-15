Who Will Captain CSK In IPL 2026? Franchise Finally Confirms With A Viral Post

Chennai Super Kings have officially ended the speculation surrounding their captaincy plans for IPL 2026. Despite bringing in Sanju Samson through a high-profile trade with Rajasthan Royals that also saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move the other way, CSK have made it clear that Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue as their skipper. Samson, who has led RR since 2021, was widely seen as a strong captaincy contender following his move to Chennai. Even India legend Anil Kumble suggested on Star Sports that the wicketkeeper-batter could be a suitable option to take over leadership duties after MS Dhoni’s era. “After Dhoni, he could be captain,” Kumble had said while analysing the Samson Jadeja trade, predicting potential disappointment for Gaikwad.

However, CSK put all rumours to rest on Saturday by posting a photo of Gaikwad on X with the caption “LEAD THE WAY, CAPTAIN RUTURAJ GAIKWAD!” confirming their trust in the opener.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell To Liam Livingstone: Full List Of Players Released By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, SRH, RR, PBKS, LSG, GT, DC Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Gaikwad assumed captaincy ahead of IPL 2024, taking over from Dhoni. Dhoni returned to the role briefly last season after Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury. Gaikwad had been purchased by CSK in the 2019 auction for ₹20 lakh and was retained for ₹6 crore before IPL 2022. In 71 matches, he has accumulated 2502 runs at a strike rate of 137.47, including two centuries and 20 fifties. His maiden IPL hundred came in 2021 with an unbeaten 101 against RR, a season where he also won the Orange Cap and the Emerging Player award. He started last season well before a fracture to the radial neck of his elbow, sustained against RR, ended his campaign.

Samson, on the other hand, leaves RR after 149 matches in which he scored 4027 runs, registering two centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Retentions & Releases

The five time champions CSK have released young Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana from their squad.

Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis.

Released Players: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.